Julianne Hough gets rid of "stagnant energy,quot; in emotional training

Only positive vibes.

Julianne Hough it is getting rid of the "stagnant energy,quot; that surrounds it. On Saturday, the 31-year-old star took to Instagram Stories and did what she does best: dance.

During an Instagram Live session, Julianne joined Chenelle Monique Young (virtually, of course) for a Kinrgy class, where he danced and shook off bad vibes.

For training, the Dancing with the stars Pro performs routines inspired by four elements: earth, air, fire and water. Each one implied something different, and she had a unique routine for each one.

Before finishing your exercise, the Burlesque alum became real about feelings.

"Releasing everyone (sic) this accumulated stagnant energy from what is happening personally and in the world," Julianne captioned one of her publications, in which she also looked excited.

"Welcome home with your own skin … Jules," said another message, as she danced it once more.