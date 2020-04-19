John Abraham recites a poem for the brave warriors of the Crown

In the midst of the crisis, everyone is waiting for a miracle to bring things back to normal. Thanks to our healthcare workers who are on the front lines, fighting the new Coronavirus.

Applauding their dedication and work, Satyamev Jayate actor John Abraham shared a video on Saturday in which he recited a motivating poem written by filmmaker Milap Zaveri. The poem, titled Mera Bharat Mahaan, praised health workers who are fighting the pandemic even during the shutdown.

The poem says: "Sadke hain ab laawaaris, ghar pe baitha insaan hai, ahan khelte the sab bachche, khaali vo har maidaan hai

Mandir aur masjid hai band, khuli ration ki dukaan hai

Honsla hai phir bhi dilon mei kyunki,

Mera Bharat Mahaan Hai, ”says John in the poem.

John shared the video on Twitter, subtitling it as,

"#MeraBharatMahaan a poem of hope, courage, gratitude for India and the world … # IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe,quot;.