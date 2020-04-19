Jessica Simpson keeps her home coronavirus free as the mother of three says Housewife of the Year looks different these days

Jessica Simpson keeps her coronavirus free in her home, and shared a souvenir photo reminding the public that in 2003 she was pin-up / housewife of the year for the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. In the last 17 years, a lot has changed. Jessica and Nick Lachey divorced and she is now the mother of three children with her husband Eric Johson. Together they are the parents of Maxwell Drew (7), Ace Knute (6) and Birdie Mae (1). When Jessica was named Housewife of the Year, she was due to stay home on her reality TV show Just married: Nick and Jessica as she made headlines for her beautiful figure. The Rolling Stone cover depicted Jessica in panties, a camisole top, and high heels while holding a Swiffer broom.

Jessica shared the Rolling Stones cover with her 5.3 million Instagram followers and provided an updated and more modern version. She included the following title.

"Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days 😜 "

In the new version of Jessica, she traded her messy high ponytail for a scarf around her head, wore no makeup, and wore comfortable, elegant clothing. Although she still wore her Swiffer mop and held cleaning supplies like Lysol toilet bowl cleaner, Jessica traded her heels for a pair of multi-colored fuzzy slippers.

You can see Jessica's photos below.

Jessica and Eric have isolated themselves at home with their children due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the 39-year-old woman shared several photos from her Easter vacation with her Instagram followers.

Like many people across the country, Easter was different this year, and people spent the holidays at home, instead of going to a church service.

Jessica stated the following about her family's vacation.

It was a different kind of Easter at Johnson's house, but we had the best time celebrating as a family. The children were very happy that the bunny was wearing his mask and gloves. 🐰🐣🐇🐤🥕

Even though the family spent Easter at home, it was clear that they had a great time together.

Jessica frequently shares photos of her children and fans can't believe how much her younger daughter Birdie Mae looks like her.

She is the author of the autobiography "Open Book,quot; that topped the New York Times best seller list.



