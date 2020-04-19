Jennifer Aydin offers update on VOVID-19 diagnosis and defends her husband as essential worker

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin revealed she was diagnosed with COVID-19. After her terrifying experience, the reality star updated fans on how she feels.

On April 8, Jennifer revealed via Instagram that she began experiencing coronavirus symptoms in late March and isolated herself before receiving positive results.

On April 16, RHONJ's personality revealed that he had fully recovered.

She turned to her social media to share a beautiful throwback family photo. It was also her birthday.

The snapshot was captioned with: ‘Here's a throwback that makes me so grateful for what we have- #family We celebrated my birthday with some of the most important people in my life! So we can still be in this moment appreciating all the little things. I celebrate this birthday simply by thanking God for my health, friends and family. And if all else fails, we can pretend this year doesn't count! #stayyoung PD- I feel great! Amazing! No symptoms since Sunday and I feel better than ever! #oneyearolder #thisyeardoesntcount! #itsmybirthday #tbt ".

Meanwhile, people have wondered why her husband is still working since he is a plastic surgeon. Some followers did not believe that the type of doctor they were was essential, as they were advised to cancel all elective surgeries to save space for COVID patients.

Earlier this month, Aydin shared a video of her husband Bill preparing for emergency surgery for a patient who attempted suicide.

Jennifer explained: ‘And people wonder why a plastic surgeon is still working or how he has access to tests. Not everything is t * ts and a * s people! "

She was not the only Bravolebrity who contracted the horrible respiratory illness.

Mr. Bravo himself (aka Andy Cohen) shared his diagnosis and also made a full recovery.

It's great to see that the housewife feels better.



