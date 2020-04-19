Jeffree Star reveals why her new palette has been canceled

Jeffree Star has some good and bad news. The famous YouTuber recently explained why his next palette was discontinued, and also offered exciting new releases he has in store. Just Jared reported on a new video from the internet vendor in which he announced a series of updates.

Jeffree reportedly unveiled a new batch of April 20-themed products for the international marijuana smoking party, where marijuana users across North America celebrate the famous herb. These products include a cannabis-themed mirror and other items.

Additionally, Jeffree stated that he would be giving $ 2,500 to ten different people and another $ 5,000 to two other people through his Cash app. As most know, the world is currently battling coronavirus, and this is just one of the ways that YouTuber has been helping.

In addition to sharing how he's been helping lately, Jeffree explained why he postponed the launch of a product that was previously scheduled for April 24. Jeffree admitted that it was not related to marijuana, in fact it had a completely different environment and theme.

According to Star, the timing is not right for a big new collection, and it didn't feel like the right action for him. And even if he wanted to, by the way, he couldn't because the manufacturing sector he trusts is closed.

Star explained that many of the factories are in the United States and several of them are in Italy. Jeffree revealed that due to delays, the manufacturing process cannot begin. Star confirmed that he intends to release it in May, but is not sure if he will be able to do so as well.

It depends on the pandemic and how the United States will respond in the coming weeks. Star also commented on her collaboration with Shawn Dawson after the success of her Conspiracy palette.

Despite Jeffree's success, he has encountered difficult times in his personal life in recent months, even when he and boyfriend Nathan have parted ways.



