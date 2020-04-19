Jazz legend Giuseppi Logan dies of coronavirus in a nursing home

Facebook / Matt Lavelle

The 1960s Jazz icon passed away at the age of 84 at the Lawrence Nursing Care Center in New York after losing the battle with Covid-19 in the midst of the global pandemic.

Up News Info –

Jazz legend Giuseppi Logan He has died of the coronavirus at the age of 84 years.

Logan, who became an icon in the New York free jazz movement in the 1960s, died at the Lawrence Lawrenceing Care Center in Arverne, New York, his friend. Matt Lavelle he said to the jazz radio station WBGO.

Throughout his life, the star collaborated with musicians, including Archie shepp, Pharoah Sandersand Bill dixonBut he disappeared from the music scene in the 1970s in the midst of a battle with addiction and mental health issues.

According to the New York Times, he endured episodes of destitution and was also institutionalized in Virginia.

Logan finally returned in 2009 with Lavelle's help, playing his first show in decades at the Bowery Poetry Club, before recording an album with Francois Grillot, Warren smithand former collaborator Dave Burrell. The "Giuseppi Logan Quintetalbum was their final release.

Logan is survived by two children, Joe and Jaee, who is also a pianist and producer.