Jay Z reportedly wanted to intervene between Lil Boosie and Dwyane Wade regarding comments made about Zaya Wade

Before being the king of Instagram Live, Lil Boosie was criticized for comments he made about Dwyane Wade's trans daughter. The rapper recently revealed that he was told that Jay Z wanted to intervene.

If you haven't been up to date with the aforementioned situation, Dwyane revealed to the world that her daughter had asked to be called Zaya Wade. Not only did he fully support the change, but he also took the time to educate himself on how to raise a trans child.

After the announcement was made, Boosie turned to Instagram Live, where she performed a transphobic tirade asking the athlete not to "cut the shit."

Opinions were divided when it came to public reaction. While some claim that the musician only said how he felt, others said that talking about people's children is prohibited.

Even Boosie's own mother called to reprimand him for his actions.

In a recent Breakfast Club interview, Boosie claims Jay Z wanted to make a phone call between himself and the former Heat player so he could apologize.

‘They say Jay-Z will put him on the phone and all that shit. I need to apologize for saving this and saving that, "Tha God explained to Charlamagne.

However, the phone call never took place because Boosie agrees with what he said.

‘Tell Jay-Z I don't want to talk. I do not apologize for s ***. I don't give a shit if Jesus calls me to apologize. I said what I said, man. I felt it was right. "

Boosie was there to promote his new reality show titled Boosie Badazz that is supposed to hit the FUBU network after some of the rapper's antics went viral.

Ad

What do you think Jay Z supposedly wants Boosie to apologize for?



Post views:

0 0