Jana Kramer reveals she had a "panic attack,quot; after flying to Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic

Jana Kramer fans know that she was recently attacked online after she revealed that she would continue to travel for her work when the coronavirus pandemic began. During a conversation with reporters from Us magazine, the actress stated that when she landed in Canada, she immediately had the "worst anxiety ever."

While promoting her new single, "Intocable," Jana, 36, shared that while keeping up with the news, she became increasingly concerned that she and her man brought their children to Canada. The star says she thought to herself, "What were you thinking? Like, holy shit.

As noted above, the Michigan native caused a backlash in March when she turned to her social media account to say she would still be traveling when reports of the virus's spread began.

The actress stated that when she finally arrived in Canada, she began to realize that it was a bad decision and panic ensued. Her anxiety attack occurred while she was lying in bed one night, just a day before they supposedly started filming.

Kramer said she was "crying and shaking,quot; and that her husband was doing everything possible to calm her down. Her husband told her to call her agents and tell them that she wanted to go home, but she was concerned about ruining production.

Despite her concerns, Jana continued to work with the producers, but then decided it was best to move to Canada after authorities announced they were considering closing the border. Later, their producers revealed that they were going offline, and everyone had to go home.

Fortunately for her, Kramer's friend managed to get her on Wayne Gretzky's private jet from New York so she could return home before things got worse. Kramer sympathized with American citizens abroad who were unable to return home.

As for what he's been up to since the pandemic started, Kramer has been busy reflecting on his life, career, and also working on new music. She just released a new song called "Intocable,quot; on Friday.



