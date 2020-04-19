Is the man in black human and host? – Deadline

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains details about tonight season 3, episode 6 "Decoherence" of Westworld in HBO written by Suzanne Wrubel and Lisa Joy; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.

Ever since The Man in Black (accidentally) killed his daughter Emily, and was clinically questioned by some form of her at the end of Season 2, we've been wondering if he's a host or not. He became so obsessed with the game that he forgot whether he was human or not, to the point of digging in his own arm, trying to find some form of robot in it.

Well, tonight we may have finally received some answers. After being found in a madhouse by Halores (the place is so crazy, the MIB therapist hangs himself shortly after prescribing him to fierce virtual reality therapy to confront his demons), we see a metal dental retainer screwed into the ceiling from his mouth similar to Caleb & # 39; s (whom we have been assuming throughout the season as host). The computer screens that analyze the MIB blood, which, by the way, are very similar to those that evaluate the hosts in the park, read "Unknown protein detected", concluding "Data transmission receptor server detected detected" Yes that doesn't sound like an AI host lingo, I don't know what it does.

MIB reaches a crescendo tonight Mechanical orange-style when faced with his former personality: the professionally dressed Tux, the park gunman, his younger, more sensitive self William (Jimmi Simpson), his childish version, and former boss James Delos (Peter Mullan) arguing about peccadilloes and the violent impulses of MIB in the park. "Dig all you want, whatever mistakes you made, it has nothing to do with us," William tells the group therapy circle. The imprisoned MIB orders them to "Close the F". The session ends with MIB kicking the shit out of himself, with Delos inciting him.

MIB then has what could be said to be a human advancement after all the emotional pain he's been struggling with: "I'm free now. It doesn't matter what has been good or bad. Everything we have done has led to this, and I finally understand my purpose: I'm the good guy. "

MIB is pulled out of the virtual session by Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) who have tracked him down, in what is now an abandoned asylum; The world has largely fled after knowing its destinies from the Rehoboam supercomputer.

We also can't forget about Halores tonight who launched a huge shootout against Serac's henchmen after she stole the Delos data she was looking for. She, along with her son and her ex-husband, are finally bombarded by Serac, but she emerges from the shipwreck alive, but completely wrinkled. To be continue…

Another interesting conclusion about MIB tonight is his philosophy on humans, which he expresses in his first group therapy circle: “I think humanity is a thin layer of bacteria in a ball of mud that rushes through the void. I think if there was a God, he would have abandoned us a long time ago, "he says.

Boy, if that attitude is not similar to Serac's.

Below is our conversation with the man in black, Ed Harris:

So at the end of tonight's episode, are we more clear on whether the Man in Black is a host or not?

I don't think the public that sees it knows for sure, no. But by the end of the season, you know that.

There's also a theory that his real-life human version of him still resides in the park, and in the real world, he's a host. What is your opinion on that theory?

Well it's new to me. I can't say it exists, that I have some reason to feel that that's a valid theory, but you know, I guess I'm not supposed to answer for sure.

You've played a huge cowboy canon and multi-faceted characters, and Man in Black is another notch for you by showing all facets of a person's pain. When it comes to the characters you've played, how does the Man in Black stack up? The torture he struggles with is reminiscent of when you played Jackson Pollock.



I think Pollock suffered much more than William has been suffering in any way. But yes, it is a fascinating role because there are all kinds of things that are happening to him, and he is trying to figure out many things, along with everyone else. And so, as much as the anguish, there is a bit of confusion, and there is a fervent attempt to get to the bottom of what is happening to yourself right now. It's also just a very different work experience, instead of making a movie, where you are, especially when you're the main character, working every day, and you have a concentrated period of time where you portray this character. While this, a season takes maybe six, seven months to shoot. So it's just a completely different kind of feeling about playing someone.

Tonight's scene where you've seen him with all the different versions of yourself, was that the most challenging in the series for you? I guess it took you a while to jump around the room, playing yourself.

There were a lot of costume changes, that's for sure. Yes, it took a little time, and it was kind of challenging. I think it was more challenging to think about it than to do it, because since I'm interpreting every separate aspect of this man, let's say he's corporate William, and he's sitting there in his tuxedo, that guy has a headset, and so, you're playing that. And then, okay, boom, now you're the Man in Black over there in the other chair, and you know who that guy is, and you're playing different aspects of this guy, but you're not having to do it all at once. So it's very separate, you only focus on one thing at a time. So doing it was not, although it was a bit tedious and took time, it was not extremely difficult to act.

Last season, when a character, like James Delos, entered a clinic question-and-answer session, they tripped over and got caught in a loop. But tonight, just like Man in Black stood out in the park game, it felt like you won and had some clarity.

Here's this guy, first of all, he's in this, whatever facility he's in. Its trapped. He is in this white jumpsuit. He has no real power to get out of here, and out of this place, and in this, they put these glasses on his head, then he's in this trippy loop or whatever, and yes, he eradicates all this aspects of himself. , and he feels that he has clarified it, that he is free and that he knows what his purpose is now.

Before each season begins, do Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy give you details on their character's full arc?

No.

Is it for the sake of performance? So can you interpret the scene by hand without having deeper details about the character, which can affect the process?

I said to Jonah and Lisa, look, I'm used to doing theater. I just did 147 performances of Kill a MockingbirdAnd I knew exactly what the character arc was every night, and it's still, you know, new every night because there's a new audience, and you're an actor and you know what you're doing. My job is to create it, recreate it every night and have it alive, fresh and new, and not some kind of memory performance.

I prefer to know the complete arc of my character season by season, but unfortunately, they do not leave it, or they do not know it exactly, or else they are not willing to tell you. Some actors like that, you know? They like not knowing what is going to happen to them, but I mean, if there is something that is an aspect or part of your character that is … the fact that his wife committed suicide and you don't know it, I don't know that when beginning of all this. But then again, if he knew that, that would definitely inform who he was and why he was doing what he was doing.

When it's safe for production to resume after COVID-19, are you planning to direct a western movie again or are you preparing one now?

The movie that I tried to make for the last three or four years is not exactly a western. It takes place in Montana, called Plows, which would be starring Robert Duvall, Garrett Hedlund, my wife Amy, and daughter Lily, and I just tried to raise the money. Now we're trying to see if we could maybe shoot it, when things start working again, shoot it this summer sometime, but I'm still not very positive. It's a matter of budget and finances, and of course, the reality of COVID, and you know, how everything will unfold. So it's something I really want to do.