IPhone 12 launch may not occur until November – BGR

The Apple iPhone 12 release date may be delayed until November 2020.

When the iPhone 12 arrives, sales may be lukewarm in light of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.

Apple is rumored to decide on a firm iPhone 12 launch date next month.

A new note for investors from Goldman Sachs relates that Apple will delay the launch of its long-awaited iPhone 12 until November. In turn, the investment bank, which is also Apple's partner in the Apple Card, downgraded Apple's shares to a "sell,quot; rating.

In a note obtained by ReutersGoldman Sachs analysts said the economic recession caused by the coronavirus will have a marked impact on iPhone updates. Simply put, the note states that iPhone owners "will keep devices longer and choose less expensive Apple options when they buy a new device."

If we are fair, the analysis is not without merit. At this point, it is not yet known when the coronavirus pandemic will begin to decrease. Additionally, the impact of the new coronavirus on the United States economy has been severe and cannot be overstated. Unemployment claims are at historic levels and an estimated 10% of the entire workforce in the United States is now out of work. All that said, it stands to reason that many consumers who would otherwise be interested in upgrading to the iPhone 12 simply won't be in a financial position to do so this year.

While we have seen reports that the iPhone 12 launch could be delayed by two months because Apple wants to hit the US economy. USA A little more time to recover, Goldman Sachs claims the delay will be due to delays in the iPhone 12's engineering and manufacturing process.

For this purpose, a Nikkei Last month's report explained how the coronavirus has impacted iPhone 12 development:

Engineering development of the iPhone 5G has also been affected by travel restrictions introduced in the US. The US, China and other places to fight the coronavirus, two people with knowledge of Apple's calendar said. The company was supposed to work with vendors to develop a more concrete prototype for the new phones from early March, but it had to delay such a close collaboration, which requires hands-on testing, until the end of the month, before postponing it again due to worsening pandemic in the United States, they said.

All in all, Apple is operating in unknown waters here and it is unknown to what extent the coronavirus pandemic will alter Apple iPhone 12 launch plans and to what extent the economy will affect sales once the device is released. In light of that, it's not surprising that we've seen a lot of conflicting information about the iPhone 12 launch. While Goldman Sachs believes a delay is expected until November, we've seen other reports from equally credible sources claiming that the September launch. will proceed as planned.

However, the most plausible report indicates that Apple is monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis and that executives aim to establish an official launch schedule sometime before June.

