Indian coronavirus blockade is jealously watched

BHOND, India – On the long, straight road to the farming village of Bhond, past fields of tomatoes, aubergines, and rusty wheat, stood a police barricade, an incongruous vision for such a small and remote settlement.
Beyond the sweaty police officers was a second line of defense. Villagers armed with sticks, their faces covered with frayed handkerchiefs, blocked the way. Fearful of the spread of the coronavirus, they were determined to enforce the government's orders to stay home and prevent outsiders from entering their village.
No one pays these men. They are here all day, every day, in the waning sun, even as the farms behind them collapse due to debt.
"With or without the police, we will continue," said Mubarik Khan, a tomato farmer who has been guarding the gates of Bhond, about 50 miles from New Delhi, for the past three weeks. "I am concerned, we are all concerned, but I feel a duty to be here."
India, a hectic country of 1.3 billion people, where it has been difficult to get people and communities to follow the rules, has pursued its blockade of the coronavirus, the world's largest, with remarkable enthusiasm.
People don't just obey the law obediently. Many go beyond that. Volunteer squadrons of virus patrols are popping up everywhere, launching an additional surveillance network across the country. Neighborhoods impose additional rules and seal themselves.
Voluntary efforts could help India protect its people from the pandemic, given the state of most Indian hospitals, the huge population, and living conditions as slums that leave its people particularly susceptible to outbreaks.
India has reported around 16,000 confirmed infections and 500 deaths, far less per capita than many wealthier countries. But its test rates are also lower, and some health experts believe the virus may be lurking here and there, undetected.
Many Indians are queuing up because they fear getting sick in a country with a weak health system that offers treatments they cannot afford. But the popularity of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, explains part of the obedience. For many people here, this is Mr. Modi's block, and what he says goes. His government is the most powerful in India in decades, making many Indians afraid of breaking its rules.
Praising his compatriots for behaving like a "Disciplined soldier,quot;, Mr. Modi has tried to cultivate a feeling of brotherhood under lockdown. Recently he asked all the Indians to stop at his doors at a certain time and clap and make noise. Similarly for a national candle lighting ceremony. In both cases, millions obeyed.
The Indian Blockade is almost a month old, and Modi recently extended it to May 3. As it progresses, it has garnered praise, but also raised concerns about overly jealous enforcement, especially against the poor and minorities.
The lower castes are being rejected more than usual. The term "social distancing,quot; plays directly with centuries of ostracism from certain groups that until recently were called "untouchable,quot;.
Muslims, a large minority in a Hindu-dominated land, also face an explosion of bigotry and attacks. The Indian government continues to point out that An Islamic seminary in New Delhi was responsible for spreading thousands of infections. Many Indians now believe that all Muslims are at increased risk of spreading the coronavirus.
"This is one of the problems of overzealousness," said Adarsh Shastri, a politician in the Indian National Congress, the main opposition party. "People have the opportunity to enforce the laws based on their own personal biases."
As in the United States and other countries, the blockade has tangled the supply chain. Farmers have been cut off from their markets and people hungry for food.
Some of these problems have been made worse by the way blocking rules are interpreted. For example, product trucks are supposed to go through checkpoints. But many Indians now fear truckers as virus vectors. The trucks full of vegetables have been returned by police and volunteer guards.
Perhaps in recognition that the shutdown has been especially tight, the government plans to officially encourage on Monday the dismantling of industries such as agriculture, rubber and tea plantations, cargo transportation, and water conservation projects, some of which were supposed to be open anyway. The new guide will cover only areas without many infections.
Indians across the country have followed instructions to retreat into the interior, no matter how narrow their living spaces are. One member emerges at a time to get food, which is generally not every day, and always with a mask on.
Still, fear continues to grow. More communities are imposing their own measures to further tighten the blockade and stop the flow of people.
In one case, in Delhi, a son gave up his own father for leaving. In another, in the state of West Bengal, some families who wanted to maintain social distancing asked their loved ones to sleep in the trees.
Neighborhood associations, especially in wealthy areas, have become extremely careful. An association in Ghaziabad, near Delhi, tried to require all residents to download the official government coronavirus app on their phones, until several residents complained that it was an invasion of privacy.
At Jor Bagh, an enclave of multi-million dollar parks, birdsongs, and apartments in New Delhi, leaders of the residents' association have restricted the movement of residents, guests, and staff, excluding workers such as private security guards or pizza delivery men who they are supposed to be exempt from the restrictions.
"I decided to go beyond the government's mandate and imposed severe measures to protect my community," said Sonny Sarna, president of the Jor Bagh association.
Some residents complained about the inconvenience of not receiving food on their doorstep. But those complaints stopped after A pizza delivery man in another Delhi neighborhood became ill and the occupants of 72 homes he had recently served were quarantined. Most Jor Bagh residents seem to appreciate the additional rules.
In rural areas, volunteer virus squads patrol the roads day and night. Some carry sticks, sickles and pockets full of nails to puncture the tires of cars they consider suspicious.
"You can call us civil defense," said Monu Manesar, the chief protector of his village in Haryana state.
When a truck pulled up, he yelled, "Hey, stop! What are you carrying there?
He looked inside the truck and saw boxes of bees from a honey farm.
"It's a honeycomb," he told the three men who were helping him. "Let them go."
Mr. Manesar is district coordinator for Bajrang Dal, a Hindu nationalist group that over the years has been accused of attacks on non-Hindus. The fact that some of these virus patrol squads include the same people who have attacked minorities in the past may explain recent coronavirus-related hate crimes.
Almost two weeks ago, Sahimuddin, a reserve police officer and a Muslim who, like many in India, bears a name, was riding his motorcycle on a country road about 40 miles south of Delhi. A group of farmers who ran a barricade in one village questioned him and then called the next village to be vigilant.
When Mr. Sahimuddin approached the next village, several Hindu farmers on a barricade threw a noose around his neck and removed him from his bicycle. They beat him brutally, almost crushing his windpipe, Mr. Sahimuddin's family said. Police officers corroborated his account.
He is now in a hospital, voiceless and struggling to breathe.
"You don't know how angry I am," said his wife, Sameena. "Those men did not have to stop my husband."
In another community, in southern India, residents of the upper castes recently dug a five-foot-deep trench around the homes of various Dalits, the lowest on the caste scale, to keep communities apart.
"We are in this together," he said.
Hari Kumar, Shalini Venugopal and Sameer Yasir contributed reports from New Delhi.