Indian coronavirus blockade is jealously watched

BHOND, India – On the long, straight road to the farming village of Bhond, past fields of tomatoes, aubergines, and rusty wheat, stood a police barricade, an incongruous vision for such a small and remote settlement.

Beyond the sweaty police officers was a second line of defense. Villagers armed with sticks, their faces covered with frayed handkerchiefs, blocked the way. Fearful of the spread of the coronavirus, they were determined to enforce the government's orders to stay home and prevent outsiders from entering their village.

No one pays these men. They are here all day, every day, in the waning sun, even as the farms behind them collapse due to debt.

"With or without the police, we will continue," said Mubarik Khan, a tomato farmer who has been guarding the gates of Bhond, about 50 miles from New Delhi, for the past three weeks. "I am concerned, we are all concerned, but I feel a duty to be here."