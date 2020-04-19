Imelda Staunton to set world record with biggest online tea party

WENN

Dolores Umbridge from the movie franchise & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; joins actor Martin Clunes of & # 39; Doc Martin & # 39; to set a world record for the largest virtual tea party to celebrate National Tea Day.

Imelda Staunton and Martin Clunes They are among the stars participating in a world record attempt for the biggest virtual tea party.

Great Guide Dogs virtual tea party will see stars, including comedian Eddie Izzardnews reader Bill turnbull and actress Sophie Thompson Join forces with members of the public on National Tea Day to help raise funds for the Guide Dogs charity.

Participants will be asked to share a photo of themselves enjoying a cup of tea along with a cake or cookie recipe online, amidst the coronavirus blockade.

Reflecting on the initiative, Clunes explained, "The Guide Dogs charity does an amazing job year-round supporting people with vision loss, and that work is more important than ever."

"I know I find the blockage difficult enough to handle, but for people with vision loss, social isolation may be present every day," he added. "That is why I will raise a glass and support the guide dogs. I hope that many others will join me in raising a lot of money and hopefully achieve a Guinness World Record."

Participants are asked to donate the price of a cup of tea to help the charity continue its work.

The fundraiser will take place on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. BST.