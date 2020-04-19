Iggy Azalea is going to give birth soon

Instagram

According to a source, the hit maker & # 39; Fancy & # 39; She is currently expecting a baby with her boyfriend of over a year, Playboi Carti, and is expected to give birth in Atlanta.

Despite his denial, rumors of Iggy AzaleaPregnancy still circulates online. This time, a source has alleged that the Australian raptress will give birth to her first child with her partner. Playboi Carti.

According to Gossip of the City, Iggy and Carti are currently expecting a baby and they are preparing to give birth to their unborn baby in Atlanta. Details on exactly when she will give birth remain unknown as of now, although the gossip blog claims it is "very soon." On top of that, the site claims that Iggy has been editing her photos to make it look like she's not pregnant.

Iggy has yet to respond to rumors.

Rumors of her pregnancy began circulating in December after a gossip blog claimed she was expecting her first child with Carti. While hit creator "Fancy" has never explicitly responded to ongoing speculation, he did post several photos showing his flat tummy to let people know that he's not eating for two.

Iggy and Carti have been romantically linked since September 2018 and have grown stronger since then. Later in December, they moved into a new home in Atlanta together. Although they have been dating for over a year, the couple has been quite discreet when it comes to their relationship.

In a rare interview, Iggy recalled one of the good things Carti did to him. "The nicest thing my boy does for me is to tell me when he's showing off my wig lace," she said. "He always says, 'Baby, I know he can look better. It doesn't seem like it's coming out of your head.' It's usually when I put it on [himself]. He'll come out and say, ' I think you should wear a hat. "