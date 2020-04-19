How Chip and Joanna Gaines continue to renew their empire

In Chip gaines and Joanna Gaines& # 39; world, if something is not broken, it might still be worth removing it to the posts and applying a layer of nappa.
Such is the story of its huge success HGTV Fixer Upper. When the married duo made the heartbreaking decision to sign out in 2018, they swore there was no hidden motivation, their choice boiled down to nothing more than the need to take time to focus inward after five seasons on camera.
They were "out of gas," as Chip would later put it. People magazine, wanting to spend more time with their school-age children and, unbeknownst to them, about to add another member to their, er, Crew, their son's June arrival, sending them off to immerse themselves in the world of diapers and evening meals after almost a decade -Long gap.
While fans mourned the loss of the demo day and his weekly insight into Joanna's signature style, a mix of farmhouse and vintage with an oversized watch, Chip offered little hope that they might one day return to television screens. "It would have to be a show where it would be me, just me," he joked in 2017 on E! Daily pop, "That could be something you would be interested in."
Also intriguing: the opportunity to become the Oprah of home design. During an appearance in November 2018 in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the Texas-based businessmen revealed that their move was less a permanent demolition of the empire they had built and more the first stage of a massive remodel, the big reveal coming this October when their association with Discovery sees them taking control of space. of the cable currently occupied by the DIY network with the Magnolia network.
A full roster of shows is planned, including subsequent episodes of Fixer Upper and a cooking show that brings them back together on camera once again. Sorta
"I keep asking Chip: 'Do you want to be a part of this with me?' It's like, 'No!'" Joanna, who turns 42 today, revealed during an episode of March E! In the room. "But, we've already filmed some here, and guess who magically appears?" Chip joked, "I don't want to be famous unless someone walks past me and doesn't recognize me. So I say, 'Wait a second!'
Then the break is over. But, as Chip joked, they never actually took downtime. "As soon as we decided to stop Fixer Upper, we had a fifth baby, "he explained to Jimmy Fallon. "It is as if the time on our hands equals additional children. So we are essentially looking for a part-time job to keep ourselves busy."
As a result, a lifestyle magazine (The Magnolia Journal), restaurant (Magnolia Table), a running hotel in downtown Waco, Target product line, Magnolia Homes collection, various books, the two-and-a-half-acre Magnolia multifaceted market in Silos, the original Magnolia Reality, and the bustling farmhouse 40 acre in Crawford, Texas, with whom they share Duck, fifteen, She14 Dukeeleven Emmie, 10 and Personal22 months It was not enough.
But when you look back at their incredibly humble beginnings, it's easier to understand why they'd hesitate to push breaks.
On the surface, their newlywed years sound idyllic, with practical business graduate Chip, 45, focused on flipping houses and communications student Joanna running her Magnolia Market boutique on Bosque Boulevard, answering questions from Clients on how to decorate a mantle and tips for wall coverings with off-the-fist suggestions.
Even the small store's name had a sweet story, with Joanna inspired after seeing Chip climb a magnolia tree only to pluck a fresh flower from it. "It was the first flower he gave me, and then I fell in love with magnolias," he said. (To this day they plant the flower in the front yard of each job "to remember where we started,quot;).
Being an entrepreneur came at a price, literally, with the couple spending years simply shopping. "He cried," Chip then classified that period early. "That was something of hers the first year. If we ever wrote a marriage book, chapter one will be called 'she cried'."
And then she fought. Because while his origin story is full of struggle (in his 2016 volume The Magnolia StoryJoanna relates the time she had to empty her cash register to get $ 800 to get Chip out of jail when he was picked up for unpaid tickets) there was no resignation in the couple. "We hate losing," Chip explained to Business Insider. "When we woke up some mornings, realizing that we didn't have the money to pay some of these debts that we had accumulated over the years, we realized that we would have to be very creative, very fast and really fight for this. We didn't want to quit, we didn't want to declare bankruptcy, some of those things were literally not options for us. "
Still, years later, her financial instability was so ingrained that when a producer called saying they had spied on Joanna's self-taught work at DesignMom.com and were curious to know if she and her husband, now officially partners in their home renovation business? Homes, ever considering making television, were hesitant.
"That's a scam," Chip insisted. "Don't call them back."
Fortunately they did and in 2012 the producers of High Noon Entertainment flew to Waco to capture the moment when Chip showed Jo the ramshackle houseboat he had bought without being seen, and then continued to roll as he passed on his dismay to help his husband eternally hope to transform the trash into a real treasure. Feeling that they had caught lightning in a mason jar, they re-filmed a pilot later that year when the couple began checking out their 100-year-old farm.
"That evolving business model was just what drove the concept of a Chip-and-Joanna television show above," Joanna recalled in The Magnolia Story. "The people at HGTV loved the idea of following home buyers through the process from start to finish, from selection to renovation, with a big reveal at the end when they finally saw the finished product."
Like the stars of Fixer UpperIntroducing eight days before their tenth wedding anniversary on May 23, 2013, the couple quickly shot from that playful couple you'd love to eat buns to the reigning king and queen of designer shows for the home with two Emmy Awards and millions of dedicated viewers. (Its 2016 fourth season premiere drew 3.4 million fans, the highest of any non-news television show.) Their easy jokes and high-farm aesthetics were often mimicked, but that one chemistry couldn't be duplicated no matter how many husband and wife duos tried their best.
"I think they are his perfect blemishes," said Allison Page, general manager of HGTV and DIY. Texas Monthly about the couple's draw. "They have the kind of marriage and family you wish for. He is not perfect. He does silly things, and occasionally they stumble over his words or sweat. They are the best of what is real in life. He is not a type of fantasy: perfect, brilliant, everything works every second. There is an authenticity in their relationship and that is seen in the program. "
Joanna deftly portrayed the straight guy with Chip's exaggerated antics and self-deprecating humor simply because that's what they were as a couple. Chip was the guy who spied on her photo behind the counter at her father's auto shop in October 2001 and immediately walked in, declaring that he would marry her and calling his fellow Baylor University graduate the next day to invite her to get out. An hour and a half came late ("He didn't apologize for being late, either. He was so confident. I don't know. I can't explain it," Joanna noted in her book), and still the Kansas native was delighted.
"Only Chip could be an hour and a half late and not have anyone angry about it."
He had obtained enough goodwill to go months without calling her (he had made a bet of $ 50 with a friend to see who could go the longest without making appointments) and when he finally contacted next January, she tried a basketball game and from there they were instant teammates.
A year later, he proposed, leaving her to design the round diamond in an ancient setting, and by May 31, 2003 they were married at Earle Harrison House, the bride arrived in the rose-filled gardens of the historic mansion on a horse-drawn horse. . carriage in a dress that was hitched for $ 500. Two years after their honeymoon in New York City, they became parents.
"Match made in heaven is not the term you would use to describe us," Joanna said. People in 2016. "But when we mixed our personalities, a spark was created."
It's the kind of story that is so sweet it could spark attention, but the Gaines are that kind of couple who manage to be completely adorable without bothering everyone around them. Viewers wanted to demolish the drywall with Chip and then eat a lovingly-made ham sandwich for his girlfriend as he listened to her talk about how he could transform that overly-tight kitchen into an open floor plan with a farm sink and a wall of reclaimed wood accent.
So when they decided to walk away at the top of their game, well, suffice it to say, it's not a move that most reality stars would do. And it sparked rampant speculation that the couple was falling apart, on the brink of a shocking divorce, or propping up for an even bigger move in the future.
The cynics dismissed the true explanation, that the time they spent with their family was more important to them than the grades and the residuals, as too pure to be true. "There's always 'What's Next?'" Chip acknowledged during an appearance on Today. "And for us, the most important thing in the world is the relationship of Jo and me, followed very quickly by these four beautiful children. And we did not want to press it, put it on the red line, for so long that we woke up and realized, we are in a point of no return. So we wanted to step back and focus on what was absolutely most important to us in the world. "
Because while they are still amazed at how far they have come, in their book they detail the emotional moment they managed to repay a $ 100,000 loan that they were forced to obtain from a friend, the salary was never the end result. They reject more press opportunities than they agree to in an effort to minimize disruption to their children and for all the projects they undertake, there are dozens more who receive a polite thanks. "It would be difficult for most people to understand the things they have been told not to," said their manager Bill Stankey (affectionately known as Uncle Bill) Hollywood reporter from your habit of rejecting endorsement deals. "If it doesn't feel authentic, they don't want to."
Transforming Waco into a mecca of homey charm and inspiring others to create spaces that work for their families has always been more of an end goal than acquiring lasting fame. "We are local entrepreneurs, so we are thinking very locally," Jo explained to THR. "Take advantage while you're here, that's what we hear, but we want this brand to last. Television is just part of the equation."
And so when they decided to hang up their microphone packs, it wasn't a negotiation tactic or a subtle call to other networks to come up with their best deals. "Unfortunately, I don't think if they came back and offered a billion dollars that we would go back on this point," Joanna said in Daily pop. "We are pretty stubborn and when we feel it is the right decision for our relationship, for our family, for our business, it would take an act of Congress to get us out of that position."
Or, as a result, just a little free time. Because now that the crew is here, everything works much more smoothly than they could have anticipated. the Homelike The author brings her little "coworker,quot; along with her to the office, where she often entertains herself with one of her 250 employees and there is fierce competition at home for diaper changes and bottle feeding. "They say it: 'First I get the crew!' Then second, third and fourth," Joanna said. People of the brothers in love with the baby. "I thought he was going to disappear, but they are still completely in love with him."
It leaves you plenty of time to get ready in the morning ("It's like we have four babysitters,quot;) and reflect on what challenge to face next. "That's what I love about life," he said. People. "It is these surprises, at first you sit down and say 'How that Fit? & # 39; And now that it all happened, I can't imagine life any other way. "
While his breathing was 100 percent necessary: "Television is a difficult matter, man. And I mean we got into all this kind of shock and awe. I mean, we've never had inspiration to be on television. We didn't know anything about the business. So when you get into this universe, I mean it takes a little while to get your feet under you, "Chip told Fallon: The year off left them feeling refreshed, recharged, and eager to dive back into this. time with a more finely honed insight and an understanding of how to make it work for them.
The most important thing is to remember your role as teammates.
"I would encourage couples to make that the secret to our success, it's just pulling each other," Chip said in Steve Forbes& # 39; What's ahead podcast last April. "At the end of the day, Jo and I care about each other. We care about each other's hearts, we care about each other's souls. We care about being cared for and healthy and successful.
"And when you put those fundamentals in place, it makes many of these other things feel less relevant. It's not the end of the world. If we have money, it's me and her. If we don't,quot; I don't have money, it's her and me. It makes things a little less life or death. "
Ultimately, Joanna replied: "It makes us want to face great things, be it a network or a magazine. It makes us say, 'Hi, it's us against that, let's try'."
(Originally posted on November 14, 2018 at 3 a.m. PT)
