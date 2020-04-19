His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Volunteers go above and beyond to enforce India's blockade

The closure of India is almost a month old, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently extended it to May 3.

Many Indians respect the order because they fear becoming ill in a country with a weak health system. But Mr. Modi's power is also a factor. Its government is the strongest in India in decades, and many Indians fear breaking its rules.

At the same time, volunteer squadrons of virus patrols are emerging. The lower castes are being rejected more than usual, and Muslims, a large minority, are also facing increased intolerance and attacks.

"This is one of the problems of overzealousness," said Adarsh ​​Shastri, a politician in the Indian National Congress, the main opposition party. "People have the opportunity to enforce the laws based on their own personal biases."