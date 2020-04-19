His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Volunteers go above and beyond to enforce India's blockade
The closure of India is almost a month old, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently extended it to May 3.
Many Indians respect the order because they fear becoming ill in a country with a weak health system. But Mr. Modi's power is also a factor. Its government is the strongest in India in decades, and many Indians fear breaking its rules.
At the same time, volunteer squadrons of virus patrols are emerging. The lower castes are being rejected more than usual, and Muslims, a large minority, are also facing increased intolerance and attacks.
"This is one of the problems of overzealousness," said Adarsh Shastri, a politician in the Indian National Congress, the main opposition party. "People have the opportunity to enforce the laws based on their own personal biases."
Overview: India has reported around 16,000 confirmed infections and 500 deaths, far less per capita than many wealthier countries. But its test rates are also lower, and some health experts believe the virus may be lurking, undetected.
Coronavirus spreads to the presidential palace in Afghanistan
At least According to Afghan officials, 40 staff members at the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul have tested positive for the coronavirus.
As a result, President Ashraf Ghani, 70, is isolated and participates in events via video. There is no evidence that he is infected, and it is unclear if he has been examined.
Afghanistan has reported just under 1,000 cases, but those numbers certainly underestimate the spread, authorities said, because the evidence has been extremely limited.
Time lines: In early March, thousands of guests gathered at the palace when Ghani was sworn in for his second term, despite his administration already discouraging meetings to curb the spread of the virus. More than 115,000 Afghans He returned from Iran, a virus hot spot, in March.
We also have the latest updates on the pandemic, as well as maps of its spread.
According to Bangladesh police, up to 100,000 people ignored a national shutdown in Bangladesh to attend the funeral of a Muslim political leader on Saturday, raising fears of a new outbreak in the country.
"One World: Together at Home," a concert meant to celebrate health workers and support the World Health Organization, featured songs that called for inspiration, empathy, and perseverance. Stevie Wonder began her segment with "Lean on Me,quot; by Bill Withers, who died last month with the virus.
Human rights defenders are calling on Malaysia, where at least two ships full of Rohingya refugees were rejected, to reverse and begin to accept migrants. Malaysia cited concerns about exposure to the coronavirus.
The governors of EE. USA They said they would have to do a lot more testing before easing the restrictions, while Vice President Mike Pence argued that the current pace was adequate to allow some lifting of the blockades. The US authorities. USA They have also allowed about 90 companies, many based in China, to sell antibody tests that have not been examined by the government, which has flooded the US market. USA With evidence of "downright dubious quality," as one expert put it.
Hong Kong arrests provoke conviction
Both the United States and Great Britain have He condemned the arrests in Hong Kong of more than a dozen democracy activists and former lawmakers.
Among those arrested Saturday were veteran lawyers Martin Lee and Margaret Ng, media tycoon Jimmy Lai and former opposition lawmakers Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Leung Kwok-hung.
Context: The crackdown is widely viewed as opportunistic given the city's concern about managing the coronavirus outbreak, which has helped quell major pro-democracy street protests, but has also fueled mistrust of authorities.
If you have seven minutes, it's worth it
Not a happy song: Indonesia's passion for songbirds
There is madness for songbird competitions in Indonesia. Even Indonesian President Joko Widodo has entered his own songbird for the contests. But the demand for birds is driving a disastrous decline in their populations across the country's vast archipelago, conservationists say.
Up to 20 million songbirds are taken from the wild each year in Indonesia. Our reporter maps the trade, starting with a man who has captured over 200,000 in the past 15 years. "I do this job to survive," said the poacher. "Of course, I feel guilty. If they die, I feel even sadder. "
This is what is happening the most.
North Korea-USA USA relations: North Korea has denied President Trump's claim that its leader, Kim Jong-un, had sent a letter to Mr. Trump and suggested that the president was using his relationship with Mr. Kim for "selfish ends." Relations between Pyongyang and Washington have cooled since a summit in February 2019 collapsed on how quickly North Korea should dismantle its nuclear weapons program.
Nobuhiko Obayashi: The Japanese filmmaker died of lung cancer at the age of 82. Her extensive resume included a horror movie about a house full of furniture that eats schoolgirls and a fantasy about a boy who befriends a six-inch tall samurai.
Samsung protest: Kim Yong-hee, 60, has spent more than 300 days on top of a traffic camera tower in Seoul to protest his 1995 dismissal from the company, which is South Korea's most powerful conglomerate, for trying to organize an independent union.
US presidential campaign USA: Bernie Sanders supporters are not enthusiastic about Joe Biden's endorsement. His doubts raise questions about how many will turn up at the polls in November to vote for the former vice president as he faces President Trump.
Snapshot: Above, children from the Uru Eu Wau Wau tribe in the Amazon jungle of Brazil. Villages in the region have long served as havens for indigenous culture and bulwarks against deforestation, but as President Jair Bolsonaro moves aggressively to attract commercial interests, some barely survive.
What we are seeing: This video from Duluth Harbor Cam in Minnesota. "Seeing huge cargo ships come and go in Duluth is a thrill," says Gina Lamb of Special Sections, who grew up in the port city of Lake Superior. "It's a good reminder of how connected we all are."
Now a break from the news
Cook: Is chocolate cake from a bowl. Don't let the lack of eggs or butter stop you from making this delicious dessert.
Listens: In case you missed it last week, this collection of New York accents is the best, juheard! (It's #bestNYaccent on Instagram if you want more.) "Still Processing," the Wesley Morris and Jenna Wortham podcast, is coming up.
Dream: It's nice to get carried away by the idea of living in this restored Malaysian country house, if you could get there and have $ 1.8 million to spend. It is good to go to the galleries too, even if it is virtually, to see the good art of Feliciano Centurión and Jennifer Bolande. (Could you become art later, maybe?)
Everyone who is locked up needs a little help to cope. At Home has a lot of really fun ideas about things to read, recipes to cook, programs to watch, and other ways to stay engaged.
And now for the backstory on …
What our cell phones reveal about the virus
Jennifer Valentino-DeVries, an investigative reporter for The Times, has spent nearly a decade reporting on how websites and apps collect information about users. When the coronavirus hit the US She and her colleagues discovered that the data showed that Poor Americans were less likely to be able to stay home. These are the highlights of Jennifer's chat with Times Insider.
You learned?
The orders telling people to stay home are working to limit movement, but people not under those orders continue to move, and some people, particularly those living in poorer areas, are more likely to follow. moving due to his work.
It is good to feel that we are all in this together, but the data shows that this is not the case. Some people face more risks than others.
How do you see the potential of location data to help fight coronavirus?
Epidemiologists and journalists are looking for ways in which this data can help shape the pandemic's trajectory and whether social distancing measures are working, or whether, if they are relaxed, that leads to a resurgence of the disease.
What was your previous location data report about?
He was demonstrating the profound capabilities of location data and how intrusive it can be; many people are unaware of the fact that it is assembled at all. Many company statements about location data are misleading. Saying the data is "anonymous,quot; is not adequately conveying how much it can tell you about someone, even if they don't know their name. Companies should be willing to tell you exactly what they are doing.
Why don't those concerns apply to the use of location data for this story?
I know of many privacy advocates who disagree with the idea that location data should be collected or stored.
I would say that users may agree to provide this data. Some of the things Google does, i.e. how long your route home will take, can be helpful.
I think an important factor for my personal interest in participating was that this is a public health crisis, and these data could help clarify some of the inequalities involved.
P.S.
• Here's our mini crossword puzzle, and a clue: desert watering hole (five letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
