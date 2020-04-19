Hilary Duff has no idea that Paolo will return on reboot

Hilary Duff is updating fans on the latest regarding Lizzie McGuire restart.

Like many things in 2020, the reboot was one of the things that lost its spark this year. As fans can remember, Lizzie McGuire it lost its original creator when Disney + put a "new lens,quot; in the series. ME! News confirmed in January that Terri Minsky, the original creator and showrunner of the Disney show, had come out of the reboot but the series was still in production on the streaming service.

However, Duff's comments hinted that something else was happening in what the network led. In February, Duff asked Disney + in a statement posted on his Instagram to give up direct streaming of the series to Hulu over concerns that the subscription platform is too familiar for the topics included in the reboot.

"I was incredibly excited to launch Lizzie on D + and my passion continues! However, I feel a great responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up looking at her," she wrote at the time. "It would be hurting everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to living under the limit of a PG rating."