Hilary Duff has no idea that Paolo will return on reboot

Hilary Duff is updating fans on the latest regarding Lizzie McGuire restart.
Like many things in 2020, the reboot was one of the things that lost its spark this year. As fans can remember, Lizzie McGuire it lost its original creator when Disney + put a "new lens,quot; in the series. ME! News confirmed in January that Terri Minsky, the original creator and showrunner of the Disney show, had come out of the reboot but the series was still in production on the streaming service.
However, Duff's comments hinted that something else was happening in what the network led. In February, Duff asked Disney + in a statement posted on his Instagram to give up direct streaming of the series to Hulu over concerns that the subscription platform is too familiar for the topics included in the reboot.
"I was incredibly excited to launch Lizzie on D + and my passion continues! However, I feel a great responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up looking at her," she wrote at the time. "It would be hurting everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to living under the limit of a PG rating."
Now Duff is giving us an update on what's going on with the reboot production and on whether he thinks Lizzie McGuire would be involved. certain character making a comeback.
Speaking to CosmopolitanDuff also talked about how Lizzie would feel if Paolo or Miranda were to hypothetically return in the Lizzie McGuire restart.
"I'm still talking to (the team) weekly, I don't know. They shot and then it all stopped. And we're figuring out if we can make this happen," Duff shared.
As fans will remember, Paolo betrayed Lizzie when he tried to make her fail in Europe when they both took the stage to sing together as the duet of pop star Paolo and Isabella.
"But there were plans for a lot of people to participate in the program," he added. "So, um, I already know some of those things, but I don't know about Paolo. I think I would probably be very angry to see him."
However, fans are probably more concerned about whether they will be able to see Lizzie McGuire return to the small screen to start.
Earlier this year, Minsky also shared the same sentiment as Duff regarding the reboot.
In an interview with VarietyMinsky said: "I am very proud of the two episodes we did. Hilary has an understanding of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It is a wonderful thing to watch. I would love for the show to exist, but ideally I would. I would love to. if you could give that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That's the part where I'm totally in the dark. It's important to me that this show is important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that he was worthy of that kind of devotion. "
A Disney + spokesperson said Variety in response, "A few weeks ago we stopped production at Lizzie McGuire to allow time for further creative development. Our goal is to resume production and tell an authentic story that connects with the millions who are emotionally involved in the character, and a new one generation of viewers too. "
