Home Entertainment Here, what the 47 different celebrities looked like when they were exactly...

Here, what the 47 different celebrities looked like when they were exactly 20 years old compared to now

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
The 20-year challenge is all the rage, so I did it for a lot of famous people.

Prince William when he was 20 years old:

two)

Justin Timberlake now:

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Justin Timberlake when he was 20 years old:

Lawrence Lucier / Getty Images

3)

Christina Aguilera now:

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Christina Aguilera when she was 20 years old:

Chris Weeks / Getty Images

4)

Zac Efron now:

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Zac Efron when he was 20 years old:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Britney Spears when she was 20 years old:

Scott Gries / Getty Images

6)

Miley Cyrus now:

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus when she was 20 years old:

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

7)

Jennifer Lawrence now:

Jennifer Lawrence when she was 20 years old:

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

8)

Jennifer Aniston now:

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston when she was 20 years old:

Barry King / Getty Images

9)

Leonardo DiCaprio now:

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio when he was 20 years old:

Steve Eichner / Getty Images

10)

Reese Witherspoon now:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon when she was 20 years old:

Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

eleven)

Sarah Jessica Parker now:

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker when she was 20 years old:

Walter Mcbride / Getty Images

12)

Tom Cruise now:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Tom Cruise when he was 20 years old:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

13)

Will Smith now:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Will Smith when he was 20 years old:

David Beckham when he was 20 years old:

Gary M. Prior / Getty Images

fifteen.

Mariah Carey now:

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Mariah Carey when she was 20 years old:

Anna Krajec / Getty Images

sixteen.

Jake Gyllenhaal now:

Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal when he was 20 years old:

Time & Life Pictures / The LIFE Picture Collection via

17)

Tyra Banks now:

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Tyra Banks when she was 20 years old:

Victor Virgile / Getty Images

18)

Cher now:

Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

19)

Freddie Prinze Jr. now:

Freddie Prinze Jr. when he was 20 years old:

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

twenty)

Sarah Michelle Gellar now:

Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar when she was 20 years old:

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

twenty-one)

Blake Lively now:

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Blake Lively when he was 20 years old:

Mark Davis / Getty Images

22)

Prince Harry now:

Tolga Akmen / Getty Images

Prince Harry when he was 20 years old:

Carl De Souza / Getty Images

Lebron James when he was 20 years old:

Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

24)

Selena Gomez now:

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Selena Gomez when she was 20 years old:

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

25)

Justin Bieber now:

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Justin Bieber when he was 20 years old:

26)

Taylor Swift now:

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Taylor Swift when she was 20 years old:

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

27)

Ariana Grande now:

Valerie Macon / Getty Images

Ariana Grande when she was 20 years old:

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

28)

Beyoncé now:

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Beyoncé when she was 20 years old:

Chris Weeks / Getty Images

29)

Rihanna now:

Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

30)

Paris Hilton now:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Paris Hilton when she was 20 years old:

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

31)

Nicole Richie now:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nicole Richie when she was 20 years old:

David Klein / Getty Images

32)

Hilary Duff now:

Presley Ann / Getty Images

Hilary Duff when she was 20 years old:

Scott Gries / Getty Images

33)

Lindsay Lohan now:

James Gourley / Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan when she was 20 years old:

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

3. 4)

Ashley Tisdale now:

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Ashley Tisdale when she was 20 years old:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

35)

Nick Jonas now:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nick Jonas when he was 20 years old:

36)

Joe Jonas now:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Joe Jonas when he was 20 years old:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

37)

Kelly Clarkson now:

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson when she was 20 years old:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

38)

Mandy Moore now:

Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

Mandy Moore when she was 20 years old:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

39)

Scarlett Johansson now:

Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson when she was 20 years old:

Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

40)

Anne Hathaway now:

Owen Hoffmann / Getty Images

Anne Hathaway when she was 20 years old:

J. Emilio Flores / Getty Images

41)

Emma Stone now:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Emma Stone when she was 20 years old:

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

42)

Chris Evans now:

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Chris Evans when he was 20 years old:

File photos / Getty Images

43)

Michael B. Jordan now:

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan when he was 20 years old:

44)

Avril Lavigne now:

Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

Avril Lavigne when she was 20 years old:

Donald Weber / Getty Images

Four. Five

Trace Ellis Ross now:

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross when she was 20:

New York Daily News / Getty Images

46)

Baby Spice now:

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Baby Spice when he was 20 years old:

47)

Ryan Gosling now:

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

Ryan Gosling when he was 20 years old:

Gregg Deguire / WireImage

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling (Photo by Gregg DeGuire / WireImage)

