Gwyneth Paltrow sells an old hated Oscar gown to coronavirus relief charities

Page Six revealed today that Gwyneth Paltrow was doing her part in the fight against COVID-19. The store picked up an ad from the Contagion Actress in which she revealed her donation to a coronavirus relief fund.

The actress reportedly auctioned off the dress she wore at the Oscars 20 years ago. Paltrow participated in Leonardo DiCaprio's All-In Challenge, which gives fans a chance to win celebrity experiences.

Paltrow's contribution was the auction of her Calvin Klein dress that she wore for the Academy Awards in 2000. In addition to helping communities in the United States, the businesswoman claimed that her contribution was appropriate because much of the fashion for the 90 is back in fashion. .

However, these comments contrast with some of his previous comments, in which he claimed that the designer outfit was not special and was actually a bit boring. Paltrow has claimed in the past that it was one of the worst outfits he wore. She described it as "just fine,quot;.

Fans on social media were not particularly enthusiastic about the idea of ​​donating a dress. One person, in particular, claimed that the whole idea was a joke, and that he should have donated to charities instead of selling a dress he no longer wants.

Another person claimed that her uncle started a COVID-19 challenge to help people who need help, and Paltrow is talking about Calvin Klein's dresses. The comments didn't stop there, either, and another user added that she should have made a donation, rather than giving away a dress that she can no longer wear.

Whether it was a worthy donation or not, many other social media users came to fight for Paltrow and declared that he was doing the right thing. Regardless of its apparent merit, this would not be the first time that a celebrity contributed to help the world fight COVID-19.

Ellen DeGeneres recently announced a $ 1 million donation to a coronavirus relief fund. Matthew McConaughey also revealed that he was going to a University of Texas soccer game with a lucky fan.

Ad

Proceeds from the auction will go to several different charities, including the United States Food Fund, The World Central Kitchen, No Kid Hungry, and Meals on Wheels.



Post views:

5 5