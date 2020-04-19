Germany initiates extensive antibody tests to assess coronavirus spread; Israel relaxes restrictions

Germany, looking for a way out of the confinement, begins an extensive randomized antibody test.
While other nations are still struggling to detect infections, Germany is doing that and more. His goal is to sample the entire population for antibodies in the coming months, hoping to gain valuable insight into how deeply the virus has penetrated society at large, how deadly it really is, and whether immunity could be developing.
In Munich, residents of 3,000 randomly chosen households are asked to allow monthly blood tests to detect Covid-19 antibodies for a year. It is an ambitious study whose central objective is to understand how many people, even those without symptoms, have already had the virus, a key variable in making decisions about public life in a pandemic.
The Munich research is the largest of several regional studies being conducted in various corners of the country, which has become a leader among Western nations discovering how to control contagion while returning to something akin to normal life.
The government hopes to use the findings to solve a puzzle that will allow Germany to safely advance to the next phase of the pandemic: which of the far-reaching social and economic constraints that have curbed the virus are most effective and which can be lifted from safe way ?
The same questions are asked around the world. Other countries such as Iceland and South Korea have carried out general tests to detect infections, or have combined the tests with digital monitoring to reduce the spread of the virus. But even the best plans can go wrong; Singapore attempted to reopen only to have the virus reappear.
The antibody test has its limits. Scientists caution that there is as yet no evidence that antibody detection indicates effective immunity. And the antibodies have even been shown to offer immunity, there is no clarity on how long it could last.
And the country is still struggling with its outbreak. Germany recorded a fourth consecutive day of a spike in new infections on Saturday. Data from the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases showed that coronavirus cases increased by 3,609, for a total of 137,439. The death toll increased by 242, to 4,110.
Netanyahu says that some restrictions in Israel will be relaxed.
With relatively low death rates, but the unemployment rate at more than 26 percent, Israel will begin to ease the restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Saturday night.
"Starting tomorrow, we begin to open up both the personal and economic spheres," he said in a televised appearance.
Outdoor prayer will be allowed in separate groups of up to 10 people, he said, and Exercise will be allowed in pairs up to 500 meters from their homes, up to 100 meters.
An eclectic list of retail establishments will be allowed to reopen, including office and electrical supply stores, laundries, bookstores, home goods dealers and opticians. But the shopping malls will remain closed, which means that only permitted companies will open with their own storefronts. And stores will be limited to serving two customers at once and must install physical barriers between customers and ATMs.
Restaurants, hairdressers, clothing, shoe stores and toy stores remain closed.
Other companies will be allowed to bring up to 30 percent of their workforce to their jobs, compared to 15 percent.
New "purple seal,quot; certification will allow employers to resume operations contingent on the meeting conditions such as requiring workers to wear face masks, regular temperature controls, and regular surface disinfection; except for meetings of more than eight people; documenting who works where and when; and forcing the entire workplace to be closed if someone becomes ill there.
Netanyahu urged Israelis 67 and older to stay home for now, and begged Muslim citizens to avoid parties and other gatherings during the Ramadan celebration, which begins Thursday night.
Iran lifts Tehran's blockade, despite warnings from health officials.
With the coronavirus outbreak still raging within its borders, Iran lifted the closure of its capital on Saturday and called on government and private sector employees to return to work.
The rest of Iran's provinces had lifted a two-week blockade and travel restrictions a week earlier. Schools and sporting events remain closed, and restaurants have been restricted to take away.
President Hassan Rouhani has called his return to work policy a "smart distancing,quot; strategy that will fight two enemies: the pandemic and the collapse of an economy that was already strained by international sanctions.
"Our message is the great people of Iran and all private and government entities, workers and labor engineers, despite fighting coronavirus on one front, they are also continuing the economic development of our country," he said Thursday.
According to Iran, more than 5,000 people with the virus have died in Iran, including some of the country's top officials, and around 80,000 have been infected. But local experts and health officials say many others who showed symptoms of the virus died or fell ill without being tested.
Health officials say easing the restrictions too soon risks another increase in infections.
Iran's military held annual parades on Friday in Tehran and other cities. The parade usually shows military hardware, but this year the soldiers marched Protective gear, ambulances, and medical equipment replaced missiles and drones.
In Italy, the I.C.U. patients had dropped to 2,812 on Friday, and hospitalizations for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, had dropped from a peak of 29,010 patients on April 4 to 25,786, reflecting a steady decline in one of the countries most affected in the world, attributed to the national blockade imposed on March 10.
In SpainPrime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he would extend the country's state of emergency until May 9, but that on April 27 it would ease a strict blockade against children who had raised fears of long-term psychological harm.
Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain turns 94 on Tuesday, but the The traditional artillery salute to celebrate his birthday has been canceled. The queen, who has been kidnapped at Windsor Castle since mid-March, said she "did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances," according to Buckingham Palace.
In canadaPrime Minister Justin Trudeau said the United States agreed to keep its border closed for another 30 days. President Trump's recent suggestions that the Canadian border could be reopened soon were not well received there. "Absolutely not," said Doug Ford, Ontario's prime minister, when asked if he would like Americans to re-enter Canada soon. "I don't want them in Ontario."
The Trump administration It has moved forward with its aggressive immigration enforcement agenda, although the pace appears to have slowed. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service. USA It has carried out 2,985 deportations of foreigners so far in April. In March, I.C.E. 17,965 moves completed.
Guatemala has counted dozens of coronavirus cases among people deported by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service. USA since the end of March, and the US authorities. USA They have said they were suspending transfers to Guatemala pending an investigation.
In Nigeria, the president's chief of staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, died of Covid-19, one of the highest-profile deaths from the pandemic in Africa. Kyari, whose national power was considered surpassed only by President Muhammadu Buhari, died Friday after fighting the virus for nearly a month, a presidential spokesman. he said Saturday on Twitter.
In Japan, More than 50,000 people have signed a petition requesting that those left homeless by the emergency policies to combat the coronavirus receive refuge in the Olympic Village.
As Hong Kong confronts the virus, leading pro-democracy figures are arrested.
More than a dozen leading pro-democracy activists and former lawmakers in Hong Kong were arrested on Saturday in connection with the protests that ravaged the city last year, the largest gathering of prominent opposition figures in recent memory.
The high-profile arrests were made in Hong Kong's battles to stem the coronavirus outbreak, which has helped quell major street protests, but fueled further mistrust by authorities in China's semi-autonomous territory. The virus has halted protests around the world, forcing people to stay in their homes and giving authorities new power to limit public gatherings and detain people with little fear of public reaction.
Those arrested in Hong Kong included veteran lawyers Martin Lee and Margaret Ng, media tycoon Jimmy Lai and former opposition lawmakers Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Leung Kwok-hanged, political parties and assistants said. They were among the 15 activists detained on suspicion of organizing, advertising or participating in unauthorized assemblies from August to October and will be prosecuted, police said Saturday.
Lau Siu-kai, vice president of the Chinese Association for Hong Kong and Macao Studies, a powerful Beijing advisory group, said the arrests represented an early step toward Beijing's broader crackdown on Hong Kong's opposition. They also reflect a Beijing assessment that protests in Hong Kong over the past year pose such a threat to national security that it is worth challenging US threats of retaliation if repression occurs, he said.
"Now, Beijing is calling for the farce of the United States and is taking the initial steps against the Hong Kong opposition, and there will be more steps to reduce its space," said Lau.
The virus hits Canada's nursing homes hard.
The heartbreaking details about the The Résidence Herron nursing home in the Montreal suburbs continued to grow this week: medical workers who had abandoned desperately ill and hungry patients. An owner with a long criminal history. Thirty-one died in less than a month, five from confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Across Canada, nursing homes have been devastated by the virus. This week, Canada's director of public health, Dr. Theresa Tam, attributed approximately half of the country's coronavirus deaths, which had reached more than 1,300 as of Saturday morning, to long-term care homes .
The scale of deaths in these facilities has raised a difficult question: beyond the obvious insidiousness of a highly contagious virus, how has this been possible in Canada, a country with a universal health system and a culture of humanism?
Dr. Susan Bartlett, a clinical psychologist and professor of medicine at McGill School of Medicine, has advised families on the care of their older parents. In addition to her professional experience, she has a vested interest in the Résidence Herron disaster: Her 94-year-old mother resided in Herron in 2018. The nursing home is now under police investigation amid allegations of gross negligence.
Dr. Bartlett said that while her mother's care was initially satisfactory, conditions at the residence deteriorated as the owners embarked on an aggressive cost reduction and struggled to find qualified employees.
She said it was difficult to understand that the body bags leaving the residence in the midst of the pandemic had not raised alarms before. "Why didn't anybody scream at full speed?" she said.
United States recap: Protests against states' stay-at-home orders continue to grow, despite the fact that most Americans agree with caution.
While millions of Americans continued to take refuge in their homes to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Several dozen protesters in Texas gathered Saturday on the steps of the Capitol building in Austin to call for the reopening of the state and country.
The "Can't Close America,quot; rally followed a wave of similar protests in staterooms and on city streets last week. Others also defied isolation orders by protesting Saturday in Indianapolis, Carson City, Nevada, and Annapolis, Maryland.
The United States has the largest known outbreak in the world, with more than 717,000 confirmed cases and more than 34,000 deaths.
With more than 22 million jobless claims nationwide in the past four weeks, some conservatives have begun to express discontent with the dying economy. The protests they have fueled have been encouraged by President Trump.
Simply by gathering, protesters violated stay-at-home orders replicated across the United States in an attempt to save lives.
The protests do not appear to represent a wide swath of the country. A The Pew Research Center survey released Thursday showed that two-thirds of Americans expressed more concern that the economy would reopen too quickly and allow the coronavirus to continue to spread, rather than open too slowly, causing excessive strain. Even among most Republicans, getting things back online too quickly was the biggest source of concern.
In Austin, at least 100 people gathered on the grounds of the state house wearing hats and shirts with President Trump's motto, "Make America Great Again." Some carried American flags, and few wore masks that are mandatory throughout the city.
The urgency of the rally was muffled on Friday by Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, who announced that he would do precisely what protesters demand: reopen Texas.
The largest of the recent protests by far was on Wednesday in Lansing, Michigan, where thousands of people protested against Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order in a campaign that organizers called "Operation Blockade."
Also in the United States:
New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, the global epicenter of the pandemic, said the state's daily number of deaths from the virus had dropped to 540, its lowest level in more than two weeks. "If you look at the last three days, you could argue that we are past the plateau and starting to descend," Cuomo said. The state has lost more than 13,000 people to the virus. Read the latest updates from New York.
Doctors are struggling to manage an unforeseen crisis, as a surge in kidney failure patients on Covid-19 has led to a shortage of machines, supplies, and personnel needed for emergency dialysis.
Democrats sent the Trump administration a compromise offer on Friday night in an effort to break a deadlock on replenishment of a new loan program, created as a way to help companies weather the pandemic.
The Pentagon announced that it would extend the ban on domestic and international travel, preventing military units from deploying abroad and returning until June 30. The original ban expired in mid-May.
The lions rest on the roads as South Africa closes.
Since much of the world stays home to contain the coronavirus, wild animals are finding new grounds to roam and sleep.
This week, a pride of lions was seen lying on traffic-free roads in the Kruger National Park in South Africa. the The park closed on March 25 just as the country was preparing to enter a closure that forced most of its 59 million people to stay home, except when they sought to buy medicine and food or receive social benefits.
Visitors to the part do not usually see the lions, as they live in a different area of the park. But the park said on Twitter: "This afternoon they were lying on the tar road outside."
Worldwide, animals have ventured into desolate streets and empty cities while people practice social distancing and remain locked up. Great Orme Kashmiri goats have been seen in Wales, along with coyotes in San Francisco and swarms of rats where tourists once crowded the French Quarter of New Orleans.
While lion sightings delighted many on social media, the images highlight the dangers facing the multi-billion dollar tourism industry in Africa. The sector is an important source of income, and lockouts, visa restrictions and border closures have led to mass unemployment on the continent. With the reduction of personnel in national parks, poaching has also increased.
How do world leaders handle the crisis? It varies.
In the United States, President Trump's mercurial messages have been widely contrasted with detailed reports from New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. But in other parts of the world, leaders have also taken approaches that span the gamut, from derogatory to serious, gloomy and combative, offering insights to govern in times of crisis.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
In In one of his first press conferences on the virus, Johnson spoke about a "clear plan." for Britain to contain it, but detailed some concrete steps.
Initially, Johnson also spoke about the values of "collective immunity,quot;, suggesting that allowing many in Britain to be exposed to the virus would help develop immunity. Days later, he reversed course, put the nation in a state of blockade, and ordered the British to stay home.
Chancellor Angela Merkel
Ms. Merkel surprised some during one of her first briefings on the outbreak when she described an absolute possibility: in the worst case, she said, up to 70 percent of the German population could become infected.
At a time when other leaders hoped to lessen the hit on their messages, she stood out. But his outspokenness retained the confidence of the Germans, and his approval ratings have soared.
President Rodrigo Duterte
For autocrats and strongmen, the pandemic has become an excuse to further consolidate power and extend its reach. In the Philippines, it is the last reason for Mr. Duterte to give the green light to extrajudicial executions. More than 5,000 people have died in their drug war.
Initially dismissive of the coronavirus, Mr. Duterte changed course at the end of last month, introducing stringent measures, including a blockade. Critics accused him of simply pursuing his often stated ambition to impose martial law. He threatened those who considered breaking the closure, instructing the police and the army to "Shoot them,quot;.
They isolate themselves at sea. But even floating in the Caribbean has its downsides.
Simon Fowler, a British event organizer, is setting the pandemic with his wife on a catamaran anchored off a deserted beach in the Bahamas. But It was not idyllic.
"Being here in a pandemic is actually a lot harder and more stressful than you think," said Fowler, 60. "It has been quite unpleasant."
The seas may be the best self-insulating destination, but people on board everything from solo boats to superyachts say they also bring logistical hurdles and ethical dilemmas. Then there are social networks: the comments and tweets that call them titled, with no idea about the struggles of the day.
David Geffen, the Hollywood billionaire, posted a photo of the Caribbean sunset from his $ 590 million yacht, Rising Sun, with the message "Isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus." The response prompted other secret superyacht owners to reveal their whereabouts even less.
Fowler suffered his own online kick after noting on Facebook that he and his wife plan to flee the hurricane season by making the week-long trip to Bermuda.
"I had an absolute tsunami of abuse saying how selfish it was," he said. "People were vulgar and vile."
Bobby White, a United States navigation blogger who is now anchored in the United States Virgin Islands, finds out all about his current journey. Traffic to your YouTube videos, your source of income, has skyrocketed.
"People are bored at home and have nothing better to do than watch YouTube, so that's great for me," White said. "I understand that some people are going to be negative, so I try not to post too much about: 'Hey look at me, I'm having fun in the water.'
An increasingly republican electoral strategy is to blame China.
The strategy couldn't be clearer: From Republican lawmakers covering Fox News to new announcements from President Trump's super PAC to scathing criticism of Donald Trump Jr. Twitter feed, the G.O.P. It is trying to divert attention from the administration's much-criticized response to the coronavirus by blaming China.
With the death toll from the pandemic already exceeding 34,000 Americans and unemployment at levels not seen since the Great Depression, Republicans increasingly believe that elevating China as an archenemy to blame for the spread of the virus may be the best way. to save a difficult choice.
Trump's own campaign aides have backed the strategy, releasing an attack announcement last week that shows Joseph R. Biden Jr., the alleged Democratic candidate, so soft on China. The announcement was largely based on images of people of Asian descent, including former Chinese-American Governor Gary Locke of Washington, and was widely seen as a revival of the flames of xenophobia.
But there is a potential impediment to the G.O.P. plan: the party leader himself.
Eager to continue trade talks, uneasy about continuing to shake markets, and hungry to protect his relationship with President Xi Jinping at a time when the United States depends on China's manufacturers for life-saving medical supplies, Trump has repeatedly clouded efforts. Republicans to criticize China.
Despite the president's attempt to refute criticism of his slow response to the outbreak by highlighting his travel restrictions to China in January, he has repeatedly called Mr. Xi a friend and said "we are dealing in good faith,quot; with the repressive government. However, privately, it has unleashed on the country.
Biden, for his part, has criticized Trump's warm words for China. On Friday, his campaign launched a video attacking the president for not pressuring Mr. Xi to leave the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in his country and for being "more concerned with protecting his trade deal with China than with the virus."
Malaysia is asked to stop rejecting Rohingya refugees.
Human rights defenders are calling on Malaysia, which rejected at least two ships full of Rohingya refugees, to roll back and begin accepting migrants.
Human Rights Watch said in a statement Saturday that Malaysia can be aware of the coronavirus pandemic without endangering the lives of refugees while responding.
On Thursday, the Malaysian navy intercepted a boat with 200 Rohingya refugees and prevented it from entering Malaysian waters. according to The Associated Press. It is unclear what happened to that boat.
The previous day, the Bangladesh Coast Guard intercepted another ship with 382 refugees, who had been rejected from the Malaysian waters weeks earlier, the survivors said. Although many of the refugees were removed from that boat, at least 30 people died before the rescue.
Malaysia's National Security Council defended its decision to reject the ship on Saturday over concerns that refugees would be exposed to the coronavirus. A council official said the refugees received food and fresh water before being rejected.
In March, Malaysia began banning the entry of foreign nationals to curb the outbreak in the country. Malaysia, a nation of more than 30 million people, has 5,251 confirmed cases with 86 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.
"Malaysia's claims to support Rohingya rights mean surprisingly little when they push desperate refugees back into the sea," said Phil Robertson, Asia deputy director for Human Rights Watch.
The pandemic has "intensified,quot; the misery of the Rohingya, who are confined in Myanmar and in camps in Bangladesh, Robertson said, adding that the Malaysian government "can protect against the spread of the virus and ensure that those who risk their lives in the sea are rescued and given the opportunity to seek asylum. "
Singapore records another daily maximum.
Singapore announced a record increase in new coronavirus infections on Saturday for the third time this week, with most of the 942 new cases coming from crowded dormitories of migrant workers.
The sharp rise underscores the risks faced by the low-wage immigrants who have built the modern city-state. As more than 1,600 cases were linked to their residences Wednesday through Friday, the government promised changes in the way migrants, many from India and Bangladesh, are treated.
Singapore has been praised for its rigorous contact tracking program, which quickly identified local broadcast groups. But the coronavirus has spread rapidly through foreign workers' bedrooms, where there are up to 20 people crowded into each room, with shared kitchens and bathrooms.
After weeks of slow transmission, Singapore began to register a rapid increase in cases in March, when travelers from Europe and the United States brought the virus with them. But the health ministry said the number of new local cases had continued to decline, with 14 Singaporeans or confirmed permanent residents infected on Saturday.
Africa desperately lacks fans, among other essential supplies.
Limited evidence means that it is impossible to know the true scale of coronavirus infections in Africa. But several countries on the continent are reporting an increase in the number of cases, and the outbreaks could be catastrophic, in part because many countries lack essential medical supplies.
Case in point: Fewer than 2,000 operating ventilators have to serve hundreds of millions of people in public hospitals in 41 of the 55 countries in Africa, says the World Health Organization, compared to more than 170,000 in the United States. Ten countries in Africa have none.
As for intensive care beds, the W.H.O. He says there are only 5,000 in 43 African countries. That is around five beds per million people, compared to around 4,000 beds per million in Europe.
Many experts also worry about the chronic shortage of much more basic supplies needed to slow the spread of the disease and treat the sick on the continent: masks, oxygen and, even more fundamentally, soap and water.
And even if medical supplies do materialize, many countries will still lack trained medical personnel to operate the machines, as well as a reliable supply of electricity and piped oxygen.
The artillery salute for Queen Elizabeth II's birthday was canceled due to the pandemic.
When Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain turns 94 on Tuesday, it will be the first time in her reign of nearly seven decades that her birthday will not be marked by an artillery salute, another long-standing ritual lost by the coronavirus.
The queen, who has been kidnapped at Windsor Castle since mid-March, asked that "no special measures be applied,quot; to fire artillery weapons from sites around London, according to Buckingham Palace, because she "did not feel it appropriate,quot; . in the current circumstances. "
The palace had already scrapped the queen's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Color. That elaborate military procession is traditionally held in June and attracts thousands of spectators.
Movements come As Britain faces an outbreak of more than 114,000 reported coronavirus cases, more than 15,000 related deaths in hospitals, and a shortage of safety equipment for medical workers treating patients across the country.
Authorities previously said that medical workers should wear waterproof surgical gowns during high-risk coronavirus-related procedures. But Britain's health secretary Matt Hancock said he could not guarantee that hospitals would have the protective equipment they needed over the weekend. Workers were advised to wear plastic aprons on top of coveralls.
After criticism of the shortage, Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said at a press conference on Saturday afternoon that a shipment that includes 400,000 protective clothing and equipment would arrive from Turkey on Sunday. "We have to do more to get the P.P.E. that people need on the front line," said Jenrick.
Britain is also a long way from its goal of conducting 100,000 tests a day by the end of April, with 21,000 daily tests completed through Friday. Hancock said the country would reattempt to locate contacts of people with symptoms of the virus, an effort the government had halted last month.
An emerging hurdle for a vaccine: some may be reacio a tomarlo.
A medida que varios países compiten para crear una vacuna funcional contra el coronavirus y varios ensayos están en marcha, una nueva encuesta en Irlanda ofrece una idea de los obstáculos que enfrentarán los funcionarios de salud para vacunar a las personas en todo el mundo en un esfuerzo por detener el brote.
La encuesta, publicada el jueves, sugirió que el 65 por ciento de los encuestados definitivamente estaría dispuesto a vacunarse contra Covid-19, la enfermedad causada por el virus, y el 9 por ciento definitivamente no lo haría.
"Solo el 65 por ciento de las personas que dicen que sí es asombrosamente bajo, dado lo que estamos pasando,quot;, dijo el Dr. Philip Hyland, profesor asociado de psicología de la Universidad de Maynooth, que realizó la encuesta junto con el Trinity College de Dublín.
Pero dijo que había espacio para el optimismo. "Si el 26 por ciento de las personas que dicen que tal vez se puede cambiar a la categoría de sí, entonces tendríamos una captación de más del 90 por ciento, lo que debería ser suficiente,quot;, dijo.
La encuesta muestreó a más de 1,000 personas 19 días después de que Irlanda impuso restricciones radicales a los movimientos. Los autores del informe dijeron que aunque la propagación del coronavirus todavía no se entendía bien, una tasa de vacunación del 60 por ciento podría ser suficiente para generar "inmunidad colectiva,quot; en la población general, aunque sería deseable una cifra más alta.
La Dra. Frederique Vallieres, directora del Centro para la Salud Global del Trinity College, dijo que el 9 por ciento de las personas que se opusieron a la vacuna incluía tanto "antivaxers,quot; ideológicos como personas con afecciones de salud subyacentes que les impedirían tomar dichas vacunas. o hacerlos reacios a hacerlo.
Ella dijo que muchos de los indecisos estaban preocupados por los posibles riesgos de cualquier nueva vacuna y que podrían estar tranquilos con evidencia científica y campañas de información pública cuando surgiera una vacuna.
El jefe de gabinete del presidente nigeriano murió de Covid-19.
El jefe de gabinete del presidente Muhammadu Buhari de Nigeria, Mallam Abba Kyari, murió a causa de Covid-19, una de las muertes de más alto perfil por la pandemia en África.
Kyari, que tenía unos 70 años, murió el viernes después de luchar contra el virus durante casi un mes, un portavoz del presidente. dijo el sábado en Twitter. Kyari, abogado, banquero y periodista antes de entrar en política, había servido a Buhari desde que asumió el cargo en 2015, y muchos lo consideraron la persona más poderosa en Nigeria después del presidente.
El jefe de gabinete fue uno de los varios funcionarios gubernamentales actuales y anteriores en África que contrajeron el virus o murieron a causa de él en las últimas semanas. La lista incluye a Jean-Joseph Mukendi, uno de los principales asesores del presidente de la República Democrática del Congo, quien murió de Covid-19 a fines de marzo.
En febrero, Nigeria se convirtió en el primer país del África subsahariana en registrar un caso de coronavirus, después de que un contratista italiano que había estado en Milán dio positivo. El país de 200 millones de personas ha reportado solo 493 casos y 17 muertes, según datos compilados por The New York Times.
EasyJet dice que sí, y Ryanair dice que no.
Los ejecutivos de las aerolíneas de bajo presupuesto han estado discutiendo esta semana sobre cómo hacer que los clientes vuelvan a sus asientos, o al menos algunos de ellos.
Johan Lundgren, director ejecutivo de easyJet, una aerolínea británica que aterrizó en su flota a fines de marzo, dijo el jueves que es probable que los aviones operen con asientos centrales vacíos para reducir la amenaza de transmisión del coronavirus una vez que las personas comiencen a volar nuevamente.
Pero Ryanair, una aerolínea irlandesa que es otro ícono del auge de los vuelos a bajo precio en Europa, no estuvo de acuerdo. Su director ejecutivo, Michael O’Leary, calificó la propuesta como "loca,quot;.
Dijo que dejar algunos asientos vacíos no les daría a los pasajeros los dos metros de separación recomendados, y que aún se verían obligados a permanecer cerca durante otras partes del viaje.
Los analistas predicen una desaceleración de un año en el viaje en avión. Eso podría resultar especialmente difícil para las aerolíneas de bajo presupuesto, que dependen de llenar más de sus asientos que las aerolíneas más caras.
Pero el Sr. Lundgren de easyJet dijo que permitir más espacio a bordo alentaría a las personas a volar. "Eso es algo que haremos, porque creo que es algo que a los clientes les gustaría ver,quot;, dijo.
La aerolínea de presupuesto húngara Wizz Air y un organismo comercial de la aerolínea también dijeron que se estaban preparando para que los aviones regresen al servicio a solo dos tercios de su capacidad para reducir la transmisión del virus.
O’Leary sugirió que los transportistas realicen controles de temperatura y obliguen a las máscaras para pasajeros y tripulaciones.
Los informes fueron aportados por Raphael Minder, Elisabetta Povoledo, Benjamin Mueller, Motoko Rich, Hisako Ueno, Mark Landler, Dan Bilefsky, Peter Wilson, Jonathan Martin, Maggie Haberman, Alexander Burns, Katie Glueck Ruth Maclean, Simon Marks, Abdi Latif Dahir, Elaine Yu, Andrew Jacobs, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, Farnaz Fassihi, Tess Felder, Yonette Joseph, Mariel Padilla, Abby Goodnough, Katie Thomas, Sheila Kaplan, Michael D. Shear, Sarah Mervosh, Steven Lee Myers, Ed O,amp;#39;Loughlin, Evan Easterling, Elian Peltier, Megan Specia, Katrin Bennhold, Caitlin Dickerson, Kirk Semple y Derrick Bryson Taylor.
