Germany initiates extensive antibody tests to assess coronavirus spread; Israel relaxes restrictions

Germany, looking for a way out of the confinement, begins an extensive randomized antibody test.

While other nations are still struggling to detect infections, Germany is doing that and more. His goal is to sample the entire population for antibodies in the coming months, hoping to gain valuable insight into how deeply the virus has penetrated society at large, how deadly it really is, and whether immunity could be developing.

In Munich, residents of 3,000 randomly chosen households are asked to allow monthly blood tests to detect Covid-19 antibodies for a year. It is an ambitious study whose central objective is to understand how many people, even those without symptoms, have already had the virus, a key variable in making decisions about public life in a pandemic.

The Munich research is the largest of several regional studies being conducted in various corners of the country, which has become a leader among Western nations discovering how to control contagion while returning to something akin to normal life.

The government hopes to use the findings to solve a puzzle that will allow Germany to safely advance to the next phase of the pandemic: which of the far-reaching social and economic constraints that have curbed the virus are most effective and which can be lifted from safe way ?