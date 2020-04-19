Full speech by Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra for Lady Gaga's Together at Home initiative

Celebrities around the world have been lending their support to help everyone in need during the unprecedented times of COVID-19. The new virus has left the world locked up indefinitely and many without food or shelter. Within the country itself, central and state governments have started aid funds to help people with food and medical workers with PPE kits and other supplies.

One such initiative was started by American singer Lady Gaga, who got some of the world's biggest names to join a Global Citizens campaign. The One World: Together at Home initiative brought together celebrities like Billie Eilish, Lizzo, John Legend, Chris Martin and many more to perform small performances from their homes to raise money. Our own Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were also part of this initiative. The two discussed the effects of the coronavirus worldwide and how to combat it from their homes.

Shah Rukh Khan elaborated on the population of India and how we have been dealing with the virus. He said: "India is currently facing one of the greatest challenges in its history. With a population of over one billion citizens, the spread of Covid-19 will have a negative impact. Combating this crisis will come at a cost and the time is now. taking action. Right now I am working with a team of people who are working to provide the protective equipment, quarantine centers, food and essentials for patients in hospitals and homes. But to beat this pandemic, the world has to come together. "

Priyanka, on the other hand, took a global position and spoke about refugees around the world. She said: "To stop Covid-19 at these facilities, the needs are basic: medical attention, clean water and sanitation."

Well, with a great influential name involved in spreading the good word, we can expect better results around the world.