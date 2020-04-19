FilmfareLockdownCooking: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Jeera Aloo Recipe

The closure has made some of us chefs for the first time. With no experience in hand and very little knowledge of cooking, some people, mostly singles, can't even tell salt from sugar, but are forced to cook meals every day.

While we have many sources to help us cook some easy-to-cook meals, there is nothing like homemade sabzi to complete your day at home. Helping us get that perfect flavor, director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari is here with her recipe for the tastiest aloe jeera. It is easy to do and you can hardly ever go wrong. So follow the instructions below and start cooking now.

Aloo-Jeera ki sabzi – By Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Instruction:

Boil four potatoes with a pinch of salt.

Peel it and cut it into cubes.

In a frying pan add 3 tablespoons of oil

Once heated add 1 and 1/2 tablespoon of jeera

Let it creak

Add 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder

Salt (according to taste)

Dice the potatoes.

1/2 tablespoon of amchur powder

1 tablespoon dhaniya powder

Sauté the mixture well without breaking it.

The aroma of masala needs to spread in the air.

Once ready according to your taste

We like totally brown potatoes.

Garnish with coriander