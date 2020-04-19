Filmfare Recommends: The Best Bollywood Comedies Set in the Home

Thanks to the current blockade created to control the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic, we are all forced to stay home. We know it is not easy, but it is for our own good and we must swallow it like a bitter pill and move on. Being at home gives one the opportunity to revisit our favorite movies. There is no substitute for a house filled with laughter and our filmmakers recognized it and often set comedies inside a house. The unique setting didn't get in the way of a good script and made viewers forget they are watching a movie where the characters don't get out much. Here we present a list of Bollywood comedies with houses as backdrops. Surely you will find good spirits watching these films, very necessary in these dark times.

Padosan (1968)

Director: Jyoti Swaroop

Cast: Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu. Kishore Kumar, Mukri, Raj Kishore and Keshto Mukherjee

It is based on the Bengali story Pasher Bari by Arun Chowdhury, which was made into a movie of the same name in 1952 by director Sudhir Mukherjee. Bhola (Sunil Dutt) leaves his uncle's (Om Prakash) house when he learns that the uncle plans to remarry despite the fact that his wife is very much alive. He comes and lives with his aunt (Dulari) and is pleasantly surprised to find a beautiful Bindu girl (Saira Banu) living next door. Bindu loves music and in an attempt to impress her, he hires the services of his friend Vidyapati (Kishore Kumar), an accomplished singer. Vidyapati tries to train him as a singer, but discovers that Bhola simply cannot keep a tune. Then he comes up with the idea of ​​singing the song himself with Bhola, synchronizing his lips with the words. This leads to the famous Mere saamne waali khidki mein sequence, where Bindu hears Bhola for the first time and is impressed by his voice. She has a music teacher, Maestro Pillai (Mehmood), who is also in love with her and gets involved in the famous duel Ek chatur naar, sung by Manna Dey and Kishore Kumar. When his secret is discovered, Bindu first agrees to marry Bhola's uncle, and then Masterji. But true love wins in the end and the couple unites.

Bawarchi (1972)

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Badhuri, Asrani, A.K. Hangal, Usha Kiran and Durga Khote

The film is said to be a remake of the Bengali film Galpo Holeo Satti (1966) by Tapan Sinha. The Sharma family, consisting of Daduji (Harindranath Chattopadhyay), a strict disciplinarian, their sons Ramnath Sharma (AK Hangal) and Kashi (Kali Bannerjee), their respective wives Seeta Sharma (Durga Khote) and Shobha Sharma (Usha Kiran), another son Vishwanath Sharma (Asrani) and granddaughter Meeta (Manisha) and Krishna (Jaya Bhaduri). Servants tend to run away from their families every six months because members are always arguing. They urgently need a cook and when Raghu (Rajesh Khanna) lands in his place one day, they hire him. Raghu soon begins to notice their quirks and begins to placate them one by one, gaining their trust in the process. Little by little, there is harmony in the house and the brothers begin to interact with each other. His eyes are glued forever to a trunk kept under Dadu's bed. One day, after sterilizing the family with a substance that induces sleep, it disappears. A young man known to the family appears with the contents of the trunk and explains that he caught Raghu stealing it. Later, he confesses that he loves Krishna and Raghu hoped they would find him a favorable partner after his "rescue,quot; and put him up to scratch. The film was shot almost entirely in one house. Superstar Rajesh Khanna is shown dusting and cleaning the house and even cooking numerous dishes, some of which he reportedly actually cooked.

Chupke Chupke (1975)

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Cast: Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan

The film takes place mainly in two houses, one where OM Prakash lives and another owned by Asrani. Some of the scenes were filmed in producer N C Sippy's bungalow in Juhu. Amitabh Bachchan later bought it and called it Jalsa. The film was a remake of the Bengali film Chhadmabeshi (1971), starring Uttam Kumar and Madhabi Mukherjee. The film focused on Dr. Parimal's (Dharmendra) joke about his brother-in-law Raghav Sharma (Om Prakash). Parimal arrives in Mumbai posing as an Allahabad driver and is hired instantly. Sometimes later, Sulekha (Sharmila Tagore) also lands at her sister's place. The growing intimacy between the driver and the driver and Sulekha is frowned upon by all. The catastrophe strikes when they escape and Sukumar (Amitabh Bachchan) posing as Parimal arrives in Mumbai. It is made to stay at the home of a mutual friend, Prashant (Asrani), and love blossoms between Sukumar and Prashant's sister-in-law, Vasudha (Jaya), causing further confusion. Amitabh and Jaya were married by then and she was pregnant, but director Hrishikesh Mukherjee concealed the fact from his viewers by using the camera wisely.

Khubsoorat (1980)

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Cast: Rekha, Rakesh Roshan, Ashok Kumar, Dina Pathak, and Shashikala

When Manju (Rekha) comes to stay with older sister Anju (Aradhana) for a time after the latter's marriage, he is puzzled to discover that she is more like an army barracks and a royal house, less so. People only talk when necessary, they don't laugh at all, they don't seem to have any kind of hobby and there are rules for everything. The house is managed with mechanical precision by Anju's mother-in-law, Nirmala Gupta (Dina Pathak). Dwarka Prasad (Ashok Kumar), her husband, likes gardening, young Jagan (Ranjit Chowdhry) loves rock music, while older children like to play cards. Middle Inder's son (Rakesh Roshan) is studying to become a doctor and begins to like Manju. Everyone follows their hobbies but in secret. Manju brings a kind of revolution in the house by making sure everyone has fun in Nirmala's absence. Women start dancing at night and even stage a musical that tries to break free from the rules. Nirmala returns early and catches them, making everyone feel guilty. It happens that Dwarka Prasad suffers a heart attack and it is Manju who saves his life by keeping his head healthy at the time of calamity. The film was shot almost entirely in the Pune house of the Guptas, but such is its magic that we really do not miss a change of scenery.

Chup Chup Ke (2006)

Director: Priyadarshan

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shakti Kapoor, Om Puri, and Anupam Kher.

It is based on the Malayalam film Punjabi House (1998). Jeetu (Shahid Kapoor), son of the retired teacher Jaidev Prasad (Anupam Kher) owes money to several people and decides to commit suicide by throwing himself into the sea. However, it does not go as planned and Jeetu is saved by a couple of fishermen, Gundya (Paresh Rawal) and Bandya (Rajpal Yadav). Gundya owes money to a Gujarati businessman, Prabhat Singh Chauhan (Om Puri). He keeps Jeetu and Bandya with the businessman as collateral until he repays the loan. Jeetu pretends to be deaf and dumb and that leads to various fun situations. Prabhat's niece Shruti (Kareena Kapoor) is also dumb, but not deaf. She discovers her secret and asks him to help her. She is going to marry someone against her wish and Jeetu pretends to be her lover, causing the future boyfriend to break the marriage. Shruti begins to love him seriously and after several crazy moments, he is finally accepted by everyone, including Mangal (Sunil Shetty), Shruti's rather strict brother. Everyone is ready to get married, but right now, his family finds out that he is alive and demands that he marry his fiancée, who has been living at home as his widow. The film is set primarily in the rather large house owned by Om Puri, though it looked more like a movie set than a real house.