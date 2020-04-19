Filmfare Recommends: Ranveer Singh's Best Music Hits

Since appearing on the scene ten years ago with Band Baaja Baaraat, music has always played a role in Ranveer Singh's career. He is one of the best dancers in the industry and has used those musical numbers to his advantage by showing off some fabulous dance moves. He really enjoys dancing and being a part of the whole Bollywood song and his dance experience. Hell, he's even danced in costume dramas as well as in a police movie. Ranveer has a great quality of feeling good about him, something that is the hallmark of a genuine superstar. During this closure, presented by academic COVID-19, a review of Ranveer's best musical hits would do wonders to ease our boredom. Here are happy replays …

Baaja Baaraat Band (2010)

Director: Maneesh Sharma.

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma

Music: Salim-Sulaiman

This was Ranveer's debut movie and one that established him as a complete package. Pan pakode ki kasam, was natural in front of the camera and danced like a dream. The energy level shown by him in his first movie was truly tremendous and has only increased over the years. Like the energizing bunny, its battery never seems to run out. He played a Delhi-based wedding planner in the film who falls in love with another of his kind, played by Anushka Sharma. They promise not to mix business with pleasure, but destiny certainly has something more in store for it. His chemistry with Anushka Sharma was admired. It is their camaraderie, their confrontations with each other that was the soul of the film. He was personified in trust and never felt like it was his first movie. Salim – Sulaiman composed the music. Songs like Ainvayi ainvayi, Tarkeebein and Aadha Ishq were played by the audience.

Lootera (2013)

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha

Music: Amit Trivedi

People were shocked to see him in this period of romance inspired by O. Henry's touching story, The Last Leaf. He wasn't his usual bouncy character, but he showed the world that he can play roles that also require him to portray the theater. He plays a swindler who breaks through Sonakshi's heart and home and one day takes off with family heirlooms. Later, he meets his death from tuberculosis in an impoverished position. Feeling remorse and guilt, he stays with her and cares for her until she recovers. She is convinced that she will die when the last leaf falls from a tree seen from her window and to give her hope, he makes sure that it does not happen. Amit Trivedi entered full period mode to compose the songs. Songs like Sawar loon, Monta re, Shikayetein et al. They remember SD Burman's golden compositions and transported you to another era.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

This is Bhansali's version of the classic Romeo and Juliet story set in Gujarat. The fictional village Ranjhaar has been a den of arms manufacturers and smugglers where two clans, Rajadi and Sanera, have been at odds with each other since time immemorial. Ram (Ranveer Singh), one of the younger chiefs of the Rajadi clan, falls in love with Leela (Deepika Padukone), the daughter of the chief matriarch of the Sanera clan. Star-crossed lovers flee to start a new life. However, things escalate and soon the people are in danger of witnessing a total war. To save their respective clans from being decimated, the two lovers decide to kill each other. His death finally brings peace and unites the two clans. The songs were mostly fast-paced and had a popular Gujarati flavor. Nagade sang dhol, Laal ishq, Lahu munh lag gaya, as well as Tattad tattad, which showed Ranveer as a much appreciated sex symbol.

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, and Rahul Bose.

Music: Shankar – Ehsaan – Loy

Most of the film takes place aboard a luxury cruise liner and follows the life of a dysfunctional Mehra family made up of Kamal Mehra (Anil Kapoor), his wife Neelam (Shefali Shah) and their two sons Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra) and Kabir (Ranveer Singh). Kamal is a womanizer, but his wife turns a blind eye to his transgressions. Ayesha is a successful business woman whose marriage is on the rocks. The Mehras have arranged the cruise so Kabir can marry Sood's daughter Noory, and then have the Sood rescue them from their financial disaster. However, Kabir falls in love with Farah (Anushka Sharma), a dancer who works on the ship. Ayesha falls in love with old flame Sunny (Farhan) and finally musters up the courage to tell her parents that she is unhappy in her marriage and wants to date. Kabir supports her sister and insists that she should be given the reins of her business, as she has the insight for it. Kamal also regrets his escapades and asks his wife for forgiveness. The film had a funky duet that Pehli baar portrayed in Ranveer and Anushka, the title number, with the entire cast, being composed as a 1940s musical number, while Gallan goodiyaan was a bhangra number with a modern twist.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra

Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bajirao Mastani was a dream project of Bhansali. He had wanted to make the film since the late 1990s, but for some reason or another, he was unable to take off. Ranveer Singh rehearsed the role of the legendary Peshwa Bajirao I, Deepika Padukone played Mastani, his second wife, and Priyanka Chopra brought to life the character of Kashibai, his first wife. Bajirao was a brave warrior who extended the power of the Marathas both north and south. During one such campaign, he meets Mastani, the Muslim daughter of King Chhatrasal, and is drawn to her for the courage he displays on the battlefield. She becomes his second wife and the rivalry between her and Kashibai breaks out, which has tragic consequences for the three of them. Bhansali's music had a vintage touch and incorporated elements of Marathi popular culture. Bajirao was shown dancing with his troops in Malhari, a song well suited for warriors. Deeewani mastani, Aayat and Mohe rang were also highly appreciated. In fact, the entire album was praised as a masterpiece.

Padmaavat (2018)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor

Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Padmaavat tells of the immortal love between the ruling Rajput Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) and his second wife Padmavati (Deepika Padukone), who was a princess from Sri Lanka. They fell in love when he was recovering in Sri Lanka after being shipwrecked off the coast of the island. He marries her and takes her to Rajasthan, and they are considered the perfect couple for each other. Tales of her beauty reach the ears of Alauddin Khalji (Ranveer Singh), who is fascinated by the description and wants to see it. He brings the war to Chittor, where Ratan Singh is killed for treason, leading Padmavati and other women in the fort to commit ritual suicide. Khilji is shown to be a womanizer and it is implied that she could be bisexual. There is a complete sequence in the film where he is shown kissing a girl and his eunuch slave sings a love song, Binte din, which talks about unrequited love. He is a robust warrior who is popular with his troops and is shown dancing to Khalibali's song, which describes the storm that beats his heart, along with them. Bhansali gave an operatic treatment to his compositions. Ghoomar, Holi, and ek dil ek jaan also proved popular.

Gully Boy (2019)

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Verma

Music: Ankur Tewari (music supervisor)

It is the most genuine Bollywood musical you will see in a long time. The 18-song soundtrack involved an estimated 54 collaborators comprising names like Divine, Naezy, Sez on the beat, Rishi Rich, Dub Sharma, Jasleen Royal, Ace, Ishq Bector, MC Altaf, MC TodFod, 100 RBH, Maharya , Noxious D, Viveick Rajagopalan and others. Inspired by the lives of underground rappers Naezy and Divine, Gully Boy is a pleasant surprise. Written by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is as real as it seems. Dharavi's claustrophobic Bylans look genuine, the difficulties facing the main character are the daily difficulties of the millions living in slums, in chawls. Her love story is also gritty and not the sweet saccharine things you see on screen. And the songs feel shaped by the circumstances facing the hero and not created by professionals in an elegant studio. Life is a struggle every inch of the way and the underlying message of the film is to learn from its annoyances. "Duniya mein sab comfortable rap hotel kaun karta," says one character, summarizing the film's philosophy. Ranveer Singh gives his heart and soul to the film. Her face, her eyes convey pain, anguish, as well as the euphoria her character feels at different points. He hits with intensity and conquers you with his passion.