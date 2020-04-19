FIFA 20 Stay And Play Cup Live Stream Reddit

One World: Together at Home is an virtual event organized by Global Citizen to raise funds for the WHO and frontline healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Live Stream Free Online

This event might be the biggest virtual gathering of major artists and influencers since Live Aid in 1985. One World: Together at Home Curated by Lady Gaga, the concert will be live-streamed and broadcast on large number of popular free-to-air channels, including ABC, CBS and NBC.

One World: Together at Home Concert – When & Where

The virtual music event The One World: Together at Home concert will stream on Saturday, April 18, 2020. The online broadcasts start at 2 p.m. ET and run until 10 p.m., and the TV broadcast will kick off at 8 p.m.

Internationally, BBC One will run the program in the UK on Sunday, April 19, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. BST. Additional international broadcasters include AXS TV, beIN Media Group, IMDb, MultiChoice Group, and RTE.

Who will the host of Together at Home virtual concert?

American late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host the One World: Together at Home.

Who is Performing at “One World: Together at Home”?

The ‘One World: Together at Home’ performers are:

Lady Gaga

Rolling Stones

Elton John

Jennifer Lopez

Celine Dion

Oprah Winfrey

Alicia Keys

Usher

Stevie Wonder

Taylor Swift

Paul McCartney

Eddie Vedder

Billie Eilish

Lizzo

John Legend

Pharrell Williams

LL Cool J

Amy Poehler

Andrea Bocelli

Kacey Musgraves

Ellen DeGeneres

Awkwafina

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day

Camila Cabello

Chris Martin

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Finneas

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba

J Balvin

Keith Urban

Kerry Washington

Maluma

Lupita Nyong’o

Lang Lang

Sam Smith

Matthew McConaughey

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Shah Rukh Khan

Shawn Mendes

Burna Boy

One World: Together At Home is part of our campaign launched in March in support of the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Global Citizens from more than 130 countries have taken tens of thousands of actions in support of the response fund, calling on world leaders and corporations to do their part and pledge commitments.

One World Together at Home Live Stream Reddit for free in USA?

The concert is available from everywhere you could imagine due to it being an event to support frontline workers and the WHO for all the work they are putting in right now. You’ll be able to stream it on ABC, AXS, CBS, Nat Geo, Bein, Viacom, and so many other places if you have access there.

But unfortunately if you already cut the cord then you might be unable to get access. Don’t worry there are multiple ways for you that would be help you to get access and enjoy the bigget virtual concert One World: Together at home performance like:

Sling TV

Hulu

Amazon Prime Video

AT&T TV Now

Sling TV

A new Sling TV promo allows you to stream its 50+ channels for free each night from 5 p.m. until midnight ET. This means you can tune in and watch all the performances that show on TV at no cost to you, so be sure to get started with that now! Once you sign up, you have access every night until the promotion ends, so be sure to tune back in after to catch more great free TV.

Stream the One World: Together at Home virtual concert from any where?

The One World: Together at Home concert is being widely shown on free-to-air channels all over the globe, as well as being available for free online streaming via a number of popular services. However, if you can’t access the platform you want due to geo-blocking restrictions, there’s an easy solution.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, nd we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).