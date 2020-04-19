Farah Khan Ali responds to the video of Kangana Ranaut defending Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel recently made headlines with her social media posts about Tablighi Jamat, after which her Twitter account was suspended. While Rangoli was called up by Farah Khan Ali and other celebrities, Kangana came to Rangoli's defense and dropped all charges against her sister that suggested community violence or genocide in her latest tweet. She released a video claiming that she and Rangoli will apologize if there is a single Rangoli tweet directed at an entire community.

Shortly after her video came out, Farah came out to explain her point in a long Twitter post that said, "I have nothing personal against you or Rangoli, and I have even met Rangoli in the past where she was found sweet. She has been an acid victim and now a social activist, so she should be more responsible with her tweets. She should inspire all those who have lost hope to hope. She must lead by example. It is unacceptable to cast hatred on a community and ask that they be killed by the acts of a few. I hope you see your mistake and realize that you have a social and moral responsibility for much more than just being your sister. God bless you both. you and our country in general. "