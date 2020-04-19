Exotic Joe from "Tiger King,quot; also allegedly tried to be the "Wolf King,quot;

How do you think it was?
As you probably know, Joe Exotic had a lot of big cats. It's the reason why he has a Netflix documentary, Tiger king, about him. However, it seems that tigers were not the only animal that Joe attempted to be king of.
According to TMZ, Joe got 28 gray wolves in 2018 after a lawsuit forced a "petting zoo,quot; in Minneapolis to give up on them.
Personally, I have many questions. Were cat treasures not enough? Would a normal dog have been too ordinary?
That said, it seems that Joe's "Wolf King,quot; dreams lasted long enough. After allegedly transporting the wolves across the states without a permit, Joe turned them over to a facility in Califronia.
Unfortunately, this was not before two wolves allegedly disappeared and one died in Joe's care. Joe was also accused of trying to sell wolves on social media, which must have been a sight advertisement.
Given what we see in Tiger kingI think maybe it was the best thing that Joe didn't become a "Wolf King,quot;.
Oh, and if anyone sees two wolves roaming Oklahoma they appear to have been from Joe Exotic, HMU.
