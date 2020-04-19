Eva Mendes becomes real about why she rarely posts about Ryan Gosling

Limits have been set!

Eva Mendes draw a line when it comes to sharing things about your family.

As many fans know, she has been in a long-term relationship with Ryan Gosling. The lifelong couple has not only been together for just under a decade, but they share two daughters: Emerald (5) and Loved (3)

Saturday Lost river Alum realized why he maintains his personal life … well, personal.

"During these times, I am so confused about what to post, so I am going to post things that move me in the hope that they will also move you. Since I don't post my about immediate family, and it feels so bad to post about the job, here you go … ", he shared on Instagram, along with a photo of a painting.

Adding: "One of my favorite works of art from one of my favorite artists Rene Magritte. I've always loved this one and it feels especially relevant right now. sending a lot of love out there. "