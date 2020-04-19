Eva Mendes becomes real about why she rarely posts about Ryan Gosling

Limits have been set!
Eva Mendes draw a line when it comes to sharing things about your family.
As many fans know, she has been in a long-term relationship with Ryan Gosling. The lifelong couple has not only been together for just under a decade, but they share two daughters: Emerald (5) and Loved (3)
Saturday Lost river Alum realized why he maintains his personal life … well, personal.
"During these times, I am so confused about what to post, so I am going to post things that move me in the hope that they will also move you. Since I don't post my about immediate family, and it feels so bad to post about the job, here you go … ", he shared on Instagram, along with a photo of a painting.
Adding: "One of my favorite works of art from one of my favorite artists Rene Magritte. I've always loved this one and it feels especially relevant right now. sending a lot of love out there. "
After reading his caption, a fan asked him why he doesn't post about his immediate family.
Warren Toda / EPA / Shutterstock
"Hello! I've always had a clear limit when it comes to my man and my children," Eva replied. "I will talk about them, of course, with limits, but I will not publish photos of our daily life. And since my children are still very young and do not understand what it means to publish their image, I do not have their consent. And I will not publish their image until they are old enough to give me my consent. "
Furthermore, she explained why she also keeps things "private,quot; between herself and the Blade Runner 2049 actor.
"As far as Ryan and I are concerned, it just works for us this way, keeping us private," he wrote. "Send him a lot of love right now."
the Hitch The actress also assured her fans that she doesn't "mind explaining,quot; on social media.
"I don't mind explaining myself sometimes. I care about people and their questions," she replied to another follower's comment. "So I'm happy to answer honestly. But thanks for saying thanks! Sending a lot of love out there."
That wasn't the only honest part Eva shared in her comment section.
She was praised by one of her fans for sharing meaningful posts, especially given the Coronavirus pandemic.
"Thank you for the thoughtful posts. I shudder when I still see narcissistic posts and humble smug at the moment," wrote one fan, to which the actress replied, "Me too. Send love."
