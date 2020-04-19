Eva Marcille accepts Kenya Moore's ‘Model Challenge’ – See the photos she posted

Kenya Moore posted a Model Challenge and tagged Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille. After Cynthia Bailey accepted, Eva also said "yes,quot; to the challenge and posted her own photos.

See Eva's response to the model challenge below.

‘#FBF #babykenya my,quot; zed "or,quot; compcard "when I was modeling 30 years ago. I challenge @ cynthiabailey10 and @evamarcille to post their old #modelchallenge gift cards, "her post captioned Kenya.

Eva replied with: the @thekenyamoore This challenge is very cute. Thanks for tagging me I definitely took a stroll down memory lane. #ModelChallenge #compcard #headshot "Cynthia shared her post on social media."

One follower said, "Girl, I was watching your season and you cried so much when they said they would dye your hair blonde now!"

Another commenter told Eva, "Yes, I watched all of your America Top Model episodes … you deserve everything God blessed you, including your family!"

Someone else posted this message: "I remember this just like yesterday when you were in America's next top model."

Another commenter said: remember I remember the night you won Top Model, I was a student at DSU and we had a surveillance party, hahaha. We all cry like babies! Forever our Top Model ".

Another follower praised Eva and said: ‘Eva, there are no words to describe your beauty, I saw and recorded your trip in Top model. I was #teamEva from day 1. I was crying harder than you when they announced you as the winner hahaha. I recorded each cycle after you won. "

In other news, Eva's latest post on her social media account made many fans laugh at the comments and say that this also applies to them.

The meme Eva shared on her IG account made Kandi Burruss comment and make fans laugh even more.



