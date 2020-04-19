Elon Musk says his Tesla will be able to drop it off and park later this year – BGR

Tesla is working on a new Smart Summon feature that would allow a vehicle to drop off the driver and then find a parking spot on its own.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk calls the Reverse Summon feature and indicates that it will come later this year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk often likes to say that Tesla vehicles are the only cars that really get better after leaving the parking lot. And while Musk is certainly hyperbole-prone, he's quite successful in this regard thanks to Tesla constantly introducing new features and enhancements through over-the-air software updates.

One of the most intriguing software updates we've seen from Tesla in recent months has been Smart Summon. As its name subtly implies, Smart Summon allows Tesla owners to remotely start their car and have it drive to wherever they are in a parking lot. So imagine, for example, that you leave a grocery store in the rain with five bags in hand. Instead of awkwardly heading to your car and getting soaked in the process, you can summon your car to pick it up.

It's an intriguing feature, to be sure, but so far there have been a few notable mishaps. In addition to the early incarnation of the buggy software, some Tesla owners were using the feature in an unexpected way. In a video that made the round online last September, a Tesla owner curiously tried to summon his car from one parking lot to a completely different parking lot. Meanwhile, another Tesla owner who was testing the feature had his car pull into the side of his garage.

In order not to be deterred, Tesla has no plans to ditch its Smart Summon feature anytime soon. Rather, the company has plans to expand its feature set and introduce a Reverse Summon feature. In short, the feature would effectively have a Tesla vehicle drop off an owner in, for example, the front of a shopping center and then search for a parking spot on their own. Upon leaving the mall, the owner would use Summon to have his Tesla pick them up.

Elon Musk alluded to this feature that comes through in a recent cheep.

"We are working very hard to clear traffic lights and stops," said Musk. "Reverse invocation (automatic parking) will be part of the main autopilot software update to FSD later this year."

Admittedly, it's an intriguing feature, but the idea of ​​a car leaving it and then parking, possibly out of sight, seems like an idea that's more useful in theory than in practice.

