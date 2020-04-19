Ellie Goulding terrified of acting online while feeling insecure about her appearance and voice

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Love Me Like You Do & # 39; opens to his values ​​after his performance in the pre-show of the live broadcast & # 39; One World: Together at Home & # 39; from Lady GaGa.

Ellie Goulding You have always resisted the idea of ​​posting presentations online because you don't think it looks or sounds good.

The 33-year-old mustered up the courage to join the British stage of Global Citizen's live stream "One World: Together at Home" on Saturday night, April 18, 2020, but admits she generally rejects the idea. from a home presentation.

"I have a really unusual voice, so you love or hate her," she tells The Mirror. "I think I need to get to a point where I'm comfortable posting video singing, but I think about it too much."

"I thought I had a big nose and my hair was really weird or I didn't have a great figure. That's why talking and being frank and open about it is really important because each of us … has our insecurities."

Goulding joined the likes of Rita prays and Liam Payne for the online pre-show "One World" and admits it felt great to be a part of one big movement forever, "It's amazing that we can all be together on something, terrible as it is."

Ellie performed a version of "Love Me Like You Do" from her home and then reappeared on screen later to talk about anxiety issues she has been struggling with during the lockdown.

"I know that music has saved me, I mean it really saved me in my life, but recently it saved me having to be inside and if you are like me, you love to explore, you love to walk, but because we all stayed together this Let's hope that It's over soon (and) we can catch the last of the summer, "he said.

"But this has shown that humans can be great and the fact that they have all come together and shown incredible kindness to each other, and just following on social media just making people laugh and make videos and make memes is what keeps us going and laughing. "

"Seeing fun things has helped me during this time. I can feel very anxious, actually it is very difficult for me. Music has really helped, I have been listening to a lot of old music from the 40s and 50s."