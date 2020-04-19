Ellen Pompeo called Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz for their comments on the coronavirus

It has been a difficult week for "Medical,quot; television, to put it mildly. First, Dr. Oz caused a huge backlash after suggesting that schools should reopen if it "just,quot; would kill 2-3% more people.
Dr. Phil then compared COVID-19 deaths to those caused by car accidents, smoking, and swimming pools, using some very incorrect statistics in doing so.
Well, Ellen Pompeo, also known as Meredith Gray, has spoken and is NOT happy.
First, Ellen tweeted against people protesting orders to stay home in California:
Then she yelled "old white male television documents,quot; and said she is "tired of old fools out of touch," which, TBH, the same.
Ellen went on to say that making "sloppy statements,quot; went against the Hippocratic oath, especially when so many health workers are "suffering,quot;:
Then, in case she had any doubts about who Ellen was referring to, she responded to a tweet with images from the television doctors mentioned above, as well as Drew Pinsky, who previously inaccurately compared the coronavirus to the flu.
Excuse me, I think I need to freshen up, I can't handle this level of burns.
