Ellen Pompeo called Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz for their comments on the coronavirus

Bradley Lamb
It has been a difficult week for "Medical,quot; television, to put it mildly. First, Dr. Oz caused a huge backlash after suggesting that schools should reopen if it "just,quot; would kill 2-3% more people.

Dr. Phil then compared COVID-19 deaths to those caused by car accidents, smoking, and swimming pools, using some very incorrect statistics in doing so.

Well, Ellen Pompeo, also known as Meredith Gray, has spoken and is NOT happy.

First, Ellen tweeted against people protesting orders to stay home in California:

They didn't get the memo that this is not about them … so if any of them get sick, they should be fine just going home and staying home taking care of themselves … you have no right to ask for help from people who didn't care when waving their flag … https://t.co/VHc1fYzEWy

Then she yelled "old white male television documents,quot; and said she is "tired of old fools out of touch," which, TBH, the same.

Also the old white TV doctors who say stupid selfish shit should say … walk that shit back to their lazy boys and lay their stupid butts in their living rooms on the golf courses where they live … tired out contact old fools don't get me started today

Ellen went on to say that making "sloppy statements,quot; went against the Hippocratic oath, especially when so many health workers are "suffering,quot;:

Also for those who are not in contact with the television documents, which I am sure would call me hahaha … you swore an oath so many years ago not to harm … make careless statements in this environment when so many workers in the health are suffering physically and emotionally … you are challenging that oath

Then, in case she had any doubts about who Ellen was referring to, she responded to a tweet with images from the television doctors mentioned above, as well as Drew Pinsky, who previously inaccurately compared the coronavirus to the flu.

I love this because … they have been very busy in their dressing rooms dusting their faces and worrying about their grades … they have no idea what doctors and health professionals really are up front or just don't matter https://t.co/x724OWeZLT

Excuse me, I think I need to freshen up, I can't handle this level of burns.

