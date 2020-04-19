Ed Sheeran's London pub gets scathing reviews for poor service

WENN

The hit maker & # 39; Shape of You & # 39; and his business partner are forced to fire the manager of his Bertie Blossoms pub in London after numerous complaints.

Ed Sheeran He reportedly parted ways with the manager of his London pub, Bertie Blossoms, after customers complained about the poor service.

Ed opened the ad in September 2019, but according to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the star and manager of "Shape of You" Alex Hughes We did not agree with the operation of the Notting Hill establishment in West London.

The publication reported that Ed and his business partner in the company, Stuart campThey separated from Alex following a series of bad customer reviews.

Bertie Blossoms is currently closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Ed has been covering his staff's salaries since he closed the pub doors in late March 2020.

"Ed has told everyone not to worry and that he is picking up the tab and will see everyone again for a massive p ** s once the world returns to normal," confirmed a source.

"Ed even told the staff that they could go out and find another job if they wanted to or help the nation by doing volunteer work."

The period of isolation comes at an opportune time for the star, who announced a career break at the end of last year after finishing her gigantic two-year Divide Tour.