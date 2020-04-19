DreamWorks Animation Offers – Deadline

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

THE MOVIE

How to train your dragon: the hidden world

Universal Animation / DreamWorks

The irony in the wake of DreamWorks animation Trolls World Tour going home last weekend because of COVID-19 (where he got an estimated $ 40M- $ 50M in America) is Universal's most profitable movie last year was How to train your dragon: the hidden world, even though Fast and Furious cleave Hobbs & Shaw raised more worldwide at $ 759 million, 45% more than Dragon 3. Threequel's success here underscores the financial advantage of a theatrical release and its after-window revenue. Questions surround Universal's groundbreaking PVOD Trolls World Tour Launch: Without all the power of your theatrical window, will that diminish future money on other windows? Then How to train your dragon 2 He reached a franchise at the global box office with $ 621.5 million, a finale to the Dean DeBlois animated series, adapted from the Cressida Cowell books, always been on the charts. How to train your dragon: the hidden world It was also a major title to launch DreamWorks Animation 2.0 following the $ 3.8 billion purchase of Universal from the studio previously led by Jeffrey Katzenberg. Universal gave all three bands a huge marketing boost through its vertically integrated Symphony program by advertising Dragon 3 across all of its Xfinity parks, TV shows, systems, and cable channels (only a few releases on the studio list get that kind of platinum promotion). There was also a big play on Hispanic families, who represented about a quarter of the audience and led How to train your dragon: the hidden world to the highest national opening in the $ 55 million franchise over the weekend of February 22-24. All inside Hidden world I take the Continue franchise at $ 1.6 billion at the WW box office.

Related story & # 39; Us & # 39; Gush Of Cash puts horror movie Jordan Peele at n. # 13 in 2019's Most Valuable Blockbuster Tournament

THE BOX SCORE

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE

Unlike the high-priced animation features during the Katzenberg DreamWorks era; Dragon 2 costing an estimated $ 145 million, and the original 2010 version costing $ 165 million before P&A, How to train your dragon: the hidden world It was by far the cheapest at $ 129 million. No wonder, since Illumination's Chris Meledandri, who was given great oversight of DreamWorks Animation 2.0, is known for taking animated photos on a budget, including the studio. The Secret Life of Pets 2 it became a profit. Total revenue, which includes home entertainment, theater, and television, was $ 448 million. Subtract the total global costs of $ 318 million and Universal withdraws with $ 130 million.