Dozens of Performers Join the World Concert to Benefit from Coronavirus Relief

A cross-platform global concert seeking to raise funds for Covid-19's response efforts featured performances by some of the biggest names in music on Saturday.

With eight hours of presentations, the event, which was organized by the anti-poverty organization Global Citizens, had a scheduled duration almost as long as its name ("One world: together at home, special to celebrate Covid-19 workers,quot;) .

"It is very important to think globally and support the World Health Organization to curb the pandemic and prevent future outbreaks," Lady Gaga, who helped cure the star lineup, said at a press conference on Monday. "We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented and cultural movement."

The last two hours of the show, which featured Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel as hosts, aired on NBC, CBS, and ABC beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The cross-platform special was also available on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu Plus, Instagram, and Twitter.