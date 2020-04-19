Dozens of Performers Join the World Concert to Benefit from Coronavirus Relief

A cross-platform global concert seeking to raise funds for Covid-19's response efforts featured performances by some of the biggest names in music on Saturday.
With eight hours of presentations, the event, which was organized by the anti-poverty organization Global Citizens, had a scheduled duration almost as long as its name ("One world: together at home, special to celebrate Covid-19 workers,quot;) .
"It is very important to think globally and support the World Health Organization to curb the pandemic and prevent future outbreaks," Lady Gaga, who helped cure the star lineup, said at a press conference on Monday. "We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented and cultural movement."
The last two hours of the show, which featured Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel as hosts, aired on NBC, CBS, and ABC beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The cross-platform special was also available on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu Plus, Instagram, and Twitter.
Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, David Beckham, Idris Elba, John Legend, Celine Dion, Elton John, Lizzo, Keith Urban and others were also on the calendar.
Scheduling for the previous six-hour show, which leaned more toward international acts, was slated to include performances by Angèle, Luis Fonsi, Jessie J, Juanes, and others.
American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth dedicated his performance of "See You Again,quot; to "everyone who works crazy hours in hospitals, all teachers, all truckers, all community service workers."
"Everyone on the front line of this pandemic is helping to make it go away," he said. "This is the first time, in a long time, that the entire world had a common goal, and that is to beat this virus. And we will."
Before beginning his presentation of "The Light," Common said he was happy to have recently had a video conference with his family and that he was grateful that the families came together during the pandemic.
The event occurred when the United Nations and the W.H.O. He asked Global Citizen to endorse his Covid-19 response by uniting the world through music and inspiring people to take action.
Contributions from corporate partners will go to the W.H.O.Solidarity Response Fund. to support and equip health workers worldwide. The OMS. has shipped two million personal protective equipment and supplies to 68 countries.
So far, the initiative has raised more than $ 35 million.