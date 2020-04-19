Dog The Bounty Hunter's new girlfriend talks: "I love you Duane Lee,quot;

Duane Dog Chapman has found a new girlfriend. Turns out they have a lot in common.

After losing his wife Beth Chapman to cancer last year, Dog the Bounty Hunter went through a stage where he didn't want to take care of himself because he no longer wanted to live.

Although it could be a controversial topic, his "friendship,quot; with Beth's former assistant Moon Angell may have saved his life. However, Moon moved and there is a new woman in his life now that fans were introduced by his daughter Lyssa.

Lyssa, along with her sister, defended her father from enemies who thought he was moving too fast. Now, Francie Frane is making it clear that she could never replace Beth, just as Dog could never replace her late husband, who also passed away last year.

Frane declared his love for the reality star through Instagram.

‘Thank you all so much for all the encouraging comments, Dog and I really appreciate it. We know that God united us and we have no doubts about that! "

She continued to talk about how none of her former spouses could be replaced.

‘And we don't want … What we do know is that God has brought two people who walked together through a treacherous path and showed us that LOVE is possible again. And as wonderful, loving and kind as everyone thinks Dog is HE IS & MORE! I LOVE YOU DUANE LEE. "

This comes after he told The Sun that he was dating again.

‘It is a relationship of God because it is like a miracle. It is a miracle how we met and it is a miracle how well we are getting along. "

What do you think about the relationship of Dog the Bounty Hunter? Do you think they will last?



