Director of & # 39; Handmaid & # 39; s Tale & # 39; in talks for the Jennifer Lopez film Drug Lord & # 39; The Godmother & # 39;

Reportedly, Reed Morano is in talks to sit behind the lens of the true-life movie called & # 39; The Godmother & # 39; about the Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco.

"The Maid's Tale"director Reed morano is in talks to monitor Jennifer Lopezthe history of cocaine crime in real life "Godmother"

The actress signed up to portray the famous Colombian drug trafficker. Griselda White Last summer, July 2019, and now the producers have cornered Morano to direct the film.

According to Deadline, Reed is not the only one involved in conversations: writer William Monahan, who won an Oscar for writing the script for a filmmaker Martin Scorsesegangster movie "The dead people"is also in talks to renew the first draft of" La madrina ", written by Terry Winter and Regina Corrado.

J.Lo will produce the film about Blanco, who is infamous for becoming the leading cocaine boss in Miami, Florida, during a murderous reign in the 1980s.