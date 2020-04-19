Diddy Launches News Platform: See His Message For Fans

Diddy surprises his fans with a message in which he reveals that he has just launched a news platform. Check out the video he shared on his social media account.

‘BLACK NEWS When I started @REVOLTTV I always wanted to develop a platform to report the news from our perspective, for our people, so I decided to launch #BLACKNEWS. This platform is for solutions, "Diddy captioned his post.

He went on and said, "We have already heard about what we cannot do, but this is what we CAN do." All this happens in real time, it is not perfect, but every week we will improve more and more. "See you this Sunday live on REVOLT and YouTube.com/REVOLTTV 8PM ET / 5PM PT."

Someone else said, "The good thing is, everyone needs a positive and informative news organization," and a follower posted this message: "I admire your HEART the most. You are NEVER afraid. Just JUMP! Come on Puff! #BlackNews."

Another follower posted this: "Keep doing a good job, God make everything easy for you," and someone else wrote: "The best to do it! A true leader! Black excellence! ✊🏼🖤’

Another commenter posted this: "I didn't hear what I can't do !!! I can do it all Media plants that can't sow."

One fan mentioned an important theme for Diddy: & # 39; @diddy When you return to Africa, look for your roots and also invest there for the young African generations, you know that you especially inspired me and many young people in Africa, but we had a lack of opportunities and resources that you can do something to also help Africa showing in its su & # 39;

Not long ago, Diddy shared a video featuring the Combs poster dancing in social distance. You should see the video that has fans of the rapper excited these days.

Tamar Braxton was one of the fans who showed the love of Diddy and his family in the comments section.



