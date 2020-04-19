Deyjah Harris has fans worried after she reveals the message she would say to her younger self: "I would tell her it's not her fault,quot;

Deyjah Harris turned to Instagram for a Q and an A. Two of her responses were quite alarming to fans and she has counted on social media.

One of the TI daughter's followers asked her what advice she would give her younger self.

Deyjah attached a photo of her as a child and wrote, "It won't sound dramatic, but … I would tell you it's not her fault." I would tell her I'm sorry because I know she is unhappy, but I literally have no idea how to make her happy. However, I would say I have it, no matter what happens, no one else is going to hurt you. They went to kill me to get to you. "

In a follow-up, another user asked her what happened to her as a child and how she was injured.

To which Deyjah said: "I will say it one day, this is not the time." not in today's society lmaoooo smh ’

This was posted by The Shade Room among other blogs and followers were understandably concerned.

One user wrote: ‘Acting is that most humans in every home experience some form of childhood trauma. Even if the event is not noticeably "traumatic,quot; to YOU, it does not mean that the person did not experience it as trauma. Part of life is growing through what you go through so you can become the person you needed when you were younger to help other people. Prayers "but I'm sure she will make it,quot;

Another added: "May God heal the pain in your heart."

This user wrote: "You never know what others are going through just because you're looking from the outside …"

"She is not lying, we already know that black women are not allowed to express pain and grief without being blamed," said one.

Ad

Hopefully Deyjah has been cured of his past trauma. Maybe the reality star will share her story when she feels most comfortable doing it.



Post views:

4 4