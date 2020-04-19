Darren Aronofsky wanted Joaquin Phoenix to play Batman

Darren Aronofsky is known for his psychological dramas and his unique vision of satirical movies. Some of his best works are movies like Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream, Mother and Jackie. The filmmaker was asked to direct a Batman movie in 2000, but his vision was inconsistent with the producers, and the project was eventually shelved.

Speaking about the conflict, Aronofsky said he wanted Joaquin Phoenix to play Batman, but Warner Bros. had a different vision of the superhero. He explained, “The studio wanted Freddie Prinze Jr. and I wanted Joaquin Phoenix. I remember thinking, 'Uh oh, we're doing two different movies here. It was a different time. The Batman I wrote was definitely a different way than what they ended up doing. "

The film was finally released by Christopher Nolan, who brought Christian Bale's Dark Knight to life and made him one of the best Batman we've ever headlined. As for Joaquin, he went on to personify the villain of the same franchise, Joker last year in what is considered the best performance of his career. The actor won all the major awards for his performance, with the legacy of actor Heath Ledger, who played the role in the film version of Nolan.