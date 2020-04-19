Cynthia Bailey floods her social media account with throwback photos for the model challenge

Cynthia Bailey shared many throwback photos on her social media account for the model challenge. She shared all kinds of photos from when she was 20 and older. Fans are obviously in awe, and if you look at some of the photos below, you'll see why.

‘I am one day late because I had to ask my mother to text me with one of my old modeling cards from 30 years ago to accept @thekenyamoore #modelchallenge. I was with @wilhelminamodels and this photo was from an editorial @neimanmarcus. Where's yours @evamarcille #theface #cynthiacheekbonesbailey #classicsnevergooutofstyle #muva "Cynthia captioned her photo.

An impressed follower said:: Challenge! Everyone else sat down! You are the best at walking on a track! We won't even mention the cheekbones. Real ☝🏽 from the day ☝🏽! ’

Someone else posted this: "Ok, you are so beautiful here, but how could you be more beautiful?"

Cynthia shared another photo that she captioned with these words: ‘and she loved it too. look what you started @thekenyamoore. I was here taking care of my business and now I'm looking at old modeling photos😜

#modelchallenge # 20sithink ’

A fan told him: ‘You still look exactly the same! Time doesn't exist with your beauty, "and someone else said," Okay, Cyn, we know it's a challenge! You're going to model us to death now. "

Another follower told Cynthia that she looks better without makeup: ‘You look better without makeup, so fresh. Everyone do what you do. "

Someone else also said that Cynthia is ‘So beautiful with a heart of gold. Don't go "low,quot;. You can be a winner as a lady. "

Another Instagram installer told him: ‘All your headshots are epic. You need to have a challenge to recreate those looks. "

The other day, Cynthia sparked a debate related to marriage on her social media account.



