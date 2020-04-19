coronavirus: Twitter and LinkedIn list Reliance's coronavirus response among top resonant jobs – Latest news

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and his philanthropic arm, Reliance Foundation, have been featured on the lists of companies on LinkedIn and Twitter whose response to the coronavrius crisis has had the greatest impact.

"When faced with so much uncertainty, it may seem like the safest thing to do is to remain silent. However, many companies are finding that stepping forward and talking openly with their employees and customers about their response to the coronavirus is a powerful way to stay Connected, transparent and mutually supportive, "LinkedIn said on a blog.

He listed five main companies whose work has had more resonance.

"The energy company Reliance Industries establishes one of the first COVID-19 health centers in India," said LinkedIn, posting images of the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital establishing a dedicated 100-bed center at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai for patients who positive for coronavirus.

He also listed L & # 39; Oreal's pivot to produce a scarce hand sanitizer among the top five responses.

Sporting goods retailer Decathlon discussed how its snorkel masks are being adapted for makeshift fans, a LEGO employee quarantined in Wuhan creating children's comics about not being scared, and a GE Healthcare engineer who made a treacherous journey to Helping to manufacture fans were the other mentions on the list.

"These examples set a high bar, and not all companies can set up a health center or help make ventilators. But even small gestures can make a difference, and companies should not hesitate to share how they are supporting their employees and helping workers through these difficult times, "he said, adding that the list was drawn from the analysis of LinkedIn posts.

Twitter separately published a post on & # 39; Brands leading the way – How do brands connect with people during these uncertain times? & # 39;

Brands are reporting, connecting, helping and entertaining, he said.

On those who report people with useful, relevant and actionable inflation, Twitter listed Google to train teachers, Diageo pleaded with hand sanitizers, The Hindu advocated social distancing, Ciscow opened free webinars, and Dettol told him how to protect yourself.

In a section on how people search for ways to stay connected while distancing themselves from social media, they listed Microsoft, Slack collected all the calls, LinkedIn made it easier to hire front-line workers, and Big Bazaar covered everyday needs.

On brands offering support in time of need, he listed Reliance's announcement of a series of measures, including the contribution of Rs 500 to the PM-CARES fund to ensure that the nation remains prepared, fed, supplied and connected during these times without precedents.

Other brands on that list were Zomato launching & # 39; Feed The Daily Wager & # 39 ;, Taj Hotels feeding medical staff, Uber launching the driver care fund and Oppo India's first consumer focus.

In brands that entertained people, it included Netflix, Durex, Tinder and Mercedes-Benz.

