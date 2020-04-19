Coronavirus survivors are testing positive again and showing symptoms – BGR

An increasing number of COVID-19 survivors have tested positive for the new coronavirus in South Korea again.

The burden of coronavirus cases falls more than double in a week in the country.

An increasing number of patients with relapse due to coronavirus have shown mild symptoms, and some of them may be contagious.

One of the new coronavirus puzzles that scientists are still trying to solve concerns an unexpected phenomenon that has been observed in many countries affected by the pandemic. Some COVID-19 patients who have been cured after negative twice in 24 hours end up relapsing, if that's the correct way to describe it. They test positive again at a later time, and there is no clear answer as to why that happens. Also, it is not clear if these patients are contagious and can infect others, but some of them show mild symptoms of COVID-19 in the second reinfection. The latest data from South Korea, a country that has the local COVID-19 epidemic under control, shows an increasing number of people testing positive a second time.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday they had identified 163 cases of patients who tested positive again after recovery. The number more than doubled in a week, NPR reports. 74 people tested positive again on April 9, or 2% of the 7,829 people recovered from the country.

The patients who relapsed are now in isolation. At least 61 of them developed mild symptoms, complicating the work of officials trying to explain the matter.

The KCDC said that in some cases, the virus was unable to replicate itself. The tests would still detect traces of the virus, but if it is not viable, it cannot replicate and the patient is not contagious. But if people show the symptoms of COVID-19 again, then the virus could still be alive and transmissible.

KCDC CEO Jeong Eun-kyeong said there was no known secondary transmission for recurring cases until Friday. He also said that patients are unlikely to contract the virus from other infected people, since they return to positive shortly after being released. Relapse cases have been detected after an average of 13.5 days since recovery, with the longest reported interval of 35 days. The age and regional distribution of relapse cases are in line with that of total infections.

KCDC officials said the virus can be reactivated within a recovered patient. If a patient has not developed a robust immune response or if the immune system is weakened, the undetectable level of virus concentration may recover. They also said the virus could remain dormant before reactivating. KCDC's findings in Korea are already under investigation, the World Health Organization (WHO) said a few days ago.

Before Korea, NPR reported in late March cases of Chinese COVID-19 survivors who relapsed and were placed in isolation, including medical personnel. "In terms of those who tested positive again, the party's official line is that they have not been shown to be infectious," said one of the doctors. NPR. “That is not the same as saying that they are not infectious. If they really are not infectious, then there would be no need to take them back to hospitals. "

A few weeks before that, reports from China, Italy, Japan and South Korea also pointed to the possibility of patients testing positive again. A 36-year-old Wuhan man who survived the infection died on March 2, five days after being declared recovered. "His diagnosis, according to hospital reports published in local media before being censored, was obstruction of the respiratory tract, respiratory failure, and COVID-19, the official name of the disease caused by the coronavirus," he reported. Los Angeles Times.

Test problems may be the culprit for some patients. Some patients may have been discharged after two false negatives. But given the increasing number of patients who relapse, it is unlikely that they all had two false negatives. After all, researchers have been closely monitoring patients around the world in an effort to understand the disease.

Studies have shown that a COVID-19 patient can be infectious for up to eight days after symptoms disappear, and the patient would still test positive during that time. The record is from a Chinese patient who was infectious for 49 consecutive days after contracting the disease, even though the symptoms had disappeared. These patients were discharged only after negative twice.

Image Source: Deliris / Shutterstock