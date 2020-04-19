Coronavirus in America: the year ahead

Until a vaccine or other protective measure emerges, epidemiologists agreed that there is no one scenario where it is safe for many people to suddenly come out of hiding. If the Americans return to the force, everything will seem calm for about three weeks.

Then the emergency rooms will be busy again.

"There is this magical thought that says, 'We're all going to duck down for a while, and then the vaccine we need will be available,'" said Dr. Peter J. Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine from Baylor College. of Medicine.

In his popular March 19 Medium article, "Coronavirus: The Hammer and the Dance," Tomas Pueyo correctly predicted the national shutdown, which he called a hammer, and said it would lead to a new phase, which he called a dance. where essential parts of the economy could reopen, including some schools and some factories with skeleton teams.

Each epidemiological model visualizes something like dancing. Each assumes that the virus will flourish whenever too many hosts emerge and force another crash. Then the cycle repeats itself. In the models, the increasing and decreasing death curves resemble a row of shark teeth.

Increases are inevitable, models predict, even when stadiums, churches, theaters, bars, and restaurants remain closed, all overseas travelers are quarantined for 14 days, and domestic travel is strictly restricted to prevent high-altitude areas. intensity reinfect those of low intensity. .

Experts say the tighter the restrictions, the lower the deaths and the longer the periods between blocks. Most models assume that states will eventually perform generalized temperature checks, rapid tests, and contact tracing, as is common in Asia.

Even the "Opening America Again,quot; guidelines that Trump issued on Thursday have three levels of social distancing, recommending that vulnerable Americans remain hidden. The plan supports testing, isolation and contact tracing, but does not specify how these measures will be paid for or how long it will take to implement them.