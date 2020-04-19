Coronavirus blockade: how to request an electronic pass in Kolkata

To make this possible, the government has allowed people related to essential sectors such as supermarkets and medical stores, print and electronic media, telecommunications services, etc., to go to work with a valid curfew.
So, if you live in Kolkata and want to get an electronic pass, here we explain how to do it.
Open https://coronapass.kolkatapolice.org/
Click I accept and choose between the options: Individual and Organization
Fill out the form and click the Submit button after accepting the terms and conditions
Then you will receive a QR code enabled waiver pass by email or SMS
Please note that the pass will only be valid for the prescribed route / area and the sanctioned period
