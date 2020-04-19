Coronavirus blockade: how to get an electronic pass in Punjab

The spread of Covid-19 has affected the entire country. To contain it, the government has announced the extension of the continuous blockade until May 3. Like phase one, people related to essential services like supermarkets, print and electronic media, pharmacy, doctors, can go to work. In this case, state governments across the country have implemented the e-pass facility to make the trip easier for those people. Here is a guide on how to apply for a motion pass in the state of Punjab.

Also note that the website clearly mentions details on who can request these passes. Make sure you belong to essential services as mentioned on the website.



The e-Pass is issued to those who are dedicated to providing essential services such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, storage, shops, banking, media.

Others kindly DO NOT submit this form, except in medical emergencies.

Present valid supporting documents, otherwise the application will be rejected

one) Open https://epasscovid19.pais.net.in/ on your smartphone or laptop



two) fill the form



3) Accept the terms and conditions and click the Submit button

