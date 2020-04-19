Competitive Marble Racing meets fans in a world lacking sports

"There are still losers and nuisances, something to be happy about," he said.

The Bakkers YouTube channel, which garnered more than 150,000 subscribers last month, partnered with the International Automobile Federation and appeared on ESPN and NBC Sports. The videos generate around 10 million views per month, and almost half come from the United States, said Dion Bakker.

Jelle Bakker has been doing marble runs since she was 4 years old because she liked the colors, movements, and sounds of marbles, her brother said.

Woods stumbled upon his first Jelle’s Marble Runs video in 2016 and was impressed by the starting lineup and the names of the marbles. For example, the Galactic Team are transparent spheres with brown and silver swirls and the O & # 39; ranges are solid orange.

Woods, an auto racing enthusiast with a background in public health, posted a comment on that career on YouTube. Jelle Bakker contacted him, and Mr. Woods has been the official presenter of the play-by-play game ever since.

"There really is no manual for what these races are called," Woods said. "Certain things you can get out of auto racing and human sports, but there are many ways to describe how marbles roll."

Fans of marble racing, estimated to number in the millions, play an active role in creating the culture of sport.

Jelle Bakker sets the stage, but thousands of fans analyze statistics, share memes, build elaborate stories, and discuss the "personal,quot; lives of marbles on the channel's subreddit.