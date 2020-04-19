Competitive Marble Racing meets fans in a world lacking sports

Professional basketball, soccer and hockey games were suspended. Major League Baseball canceled the start of its season, and the Olympics have been postponed. But at least one sport remains: marble racing.
Videos of competitive marble races have drawn attention as almost all sporting events, major and minor, have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It takes us to another world, to another dimension without war, misery and negativity," said Dion Bakker, founder of the YouTube channel Jelle’s Marble Runs.
The marble racing world recently received a boost from a cheep with a video of marbles bouncing off an outdoor sand court. Celebrities like Pete wentz, bassist for Fall Out Boy, drew attention to the video, which has been viewed more than 35 million times.
But marble games are not new.
Marbles have been rolled, thrown, thrown, and shaken all over the world for thousands of years. Historically, they have been made from a variety of materials, including fired clay, onyx, porcelain, and now typically glass.
Dion Bakker, 38, and her brother, Jelle, 36, started the YouTube channel in 2006, posting simple videos of marbles rolling down the tracks. The brothers added races years later to keep viewers interested.
"We brought in the element of competition when we conducted marble concentrations in the sand dunes," said Dion Bakker, referring to the recent viral video.
Other YouTube channels, such as M,amp;H Racing and Fubeca's Marble Runs, also post racing content, each with hundreds of thousands of subscribers.
Greg Woods, 31, of Iowa, a commentator on Jelle's Marble Runs, said racing provides the same emotional experience as sports with human players.
"There are still losers and nuisances, something to be happy about," he said.
The Bakkers YouTube channel, which garnered more than 150,000 subscribers last month, partnered with the International Automobile Federation and appeared on ESPN and NBC Sports. The videos generate around 10 million views per month, and almost half come from the United States, said Dion Bakker.
Jelle Bakker has been doing marble runs since she was 4 years old because she liked the colors, movements, and sounds of marbles, her brother said.
Woods stumbled upon his first Jelle’s Marble Runs video in 2016 and was impressed by the starting lineup and the names of the marbles. For example, the Galactic Team are transparent spheres with brown and silver swirls and the O & # 39; ranges are solid orange.
Woods, an auto racing enthusiast with a background in public health, posted a comment on that career on YouTube. Jelle Bakker contacted him, and Mr. Woods has been the official presenter of the play-by-play game ever since.
"There really is no manual for what these races are called," Woods said. "Certain things you can get out of auto racing and human sports, but there are many ways to describe how marbles roll."
Fans of marble racing, estimated to number in the millions, play an active role in creating the culture of sport.
Jelle Bakker sets the stage, but thousands of fans analyze statistics, share memes, build elaborate stories, and discuss the "personal,quot; lives of marbles on the channel's subreddit.
Occasionally, Jelle Bakker organizes a moment that mimics human behavior, Woods said.
Once, a marble crossed the runway, delaying an event, before being escorted off the premises. On another occasion, a fight broke out in the audience between rival fans.
The marble teams have local courts. There are referees and an amateur stadium, all marbles. As the races begin, gravity pulls each 16-millimeter-wide crystal ball down a winding track to the soundtrack of a cheering crowd.
Time Check, an a cappella men's group at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, has even recorded songs for each of the marble teams.
The team behind Jelle's Marble Runs has expanded to 15 people. In addition to the Bakker brothers in the Netherlands and Mr. Woods in the United States, there is a composer in Greece, a graphic designer in Belgium, a manager in Germany, and other frame-by-frame analyzes.
"We had no expectations when we started filming marble runs," said Dion Bakker. "We thought we would eventually stop, but it was a great success."
Jelle's Marble Runs makes a profit through endorsements, partnerships, and ads, and now displays multiple event categories.
Marble Rally is a basic downhill race – win from start to finish. Then there is Marbula One, a multi-lap race inspired by the real world Grand Prix. Marbula E, a collaboration with the British motorsports team Envision Virgin Racing, is a new addition to the channel lineup.
And finally, the main event: the Marble League, formerly called MarbleLympics, is an annual "Olympic-style,quot; show with more than 15 individual and team events, including obstacles, relays and underwater races.
Depending on the event, a race can last from a few seconds to a couple of minutes.
Marble League 2020 was slated to start in June and overlap with the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which have since been postponed until July 2021.
With roughly two months to go before the Marble League 2020 opening ceremony, Dion Bakker said he had already heard of panicked fans saying they "can't survive,quot; the wait.
Racing is meant to be an escape from the real world, Woods said. Jelle's Marble Runs tries to operate outside of Covid-19, reminding the online community to avoid talking about the virus.
"I don't think we realized the role that sports played in our lives until he left, and what that meant emotionally," Woods said. "When you don't have that way out, I wonder if it's something people are looking for: the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat."
