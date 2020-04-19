Cody Simpson is honest about marriage and dating & # 39; independent & # 39;

Prepare to fall in love more Cody Simpson.

The Australian singer recently spoke about his thoughts on marriage, dating "independent,quot; women and how Miley Cyrus brings out your creative side.

In any case, the 23-year-old star will surprise you with his words, which offer deep understanding and wisdom, especially for someone so young. He credits the strong women in his life for making him a "better human."

"I owe these women a lot of humility. My ability to make good decisions comes from the way I was raised: I don't want to disappoint my mom or my grandmothers," he told The Sydney Morning Herald. "They have shown me that being close to your mother and grandmothers makes you a better human."

For him, this type of education is not surprising that he is attracted to fierce women.

In addition to being with the singer of "Mother & # 39; s Daughter,quot;, he has already left Gigi hadid for some time.

"I dated Gigi Hadid for two years and have always enjoyed being with independent women who are strong people," she shared. "I've never been heartbroken in the deepest sense, but relationships have disappointed me."