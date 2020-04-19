Cody Simpson is honest about marriage and dating & # 39; independent & # 39;

Prepare to fall in love more Cody Simpson.
The Australian singer recently spoke about his thoughts on marriage, dating "independent,quot; women and how Miley Cyrus brings out your creative side.
In any case, the 23-year-old star will surprise you with his words, which offer deep understanding and wisdom, especially for someone so young. He credits the strong women in his life for making him a "better human."
"I owe these women a lot of humility. My ability to make good decisions comes from the way I was raised: I don't want to disappoint my mom or my grandmothers," he told The Sydney Morning Herald. "They have shown me that being close to your mother and grandmothers makes you a better human."
For him, this type of education is not surprising that he is attracted to fierce women.
In addition to being with the singer of "Mother & # 39; s Daughter,quot;, he has already left Gigi hadid for some time.
"I dated Gigi Hadid for two years and have always enjoyed being with independent women who are strong people," she shared. "I've never been heartbroken in the deepest sense, but relationships have disappointed me."
He explained that dating Miley has brought him a creative side, and their relationship is something that allows him to be his true self.
Do you need proof? The singer recently gave Cody a major makeover, complete with red lipstick and mascara. She also did a haircut for him.
But we are straying.
Miley's creativity and individuality brings out that side of him, she shared.
"Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life. She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person as well. We are both creative individuals who support each other with our work," she said.
He added: "Miley also inspires my art. There is something of romance in the poems that I have written and yes, they could be about her. It is inevitable that what happens in my private life comes to light in my work."
So is marriage something you plan to do in your near future? Not quite.
"I believe in marriage, but I haven't thought about it too much. I'm too young to consider it, to be honest," he said. "I just keep surrounding myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day."
Marriage or not, for him, is about having a solid relationship.
"To have a successful relationship, you must know how to be your own person," he explained. "You don't want to be half a person trying to find another half to complement you."
Read Cody's full interview, here.
%MINIFYHTML100e92239bec07121076450451641c7214%