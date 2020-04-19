Charlie Puth did not make his bed before the "One World,quot; concert and is in a quarantined state of mind

<pre><pre>Charlie Puth did not make his bed before the "One World" concert and is in a quarantined state of mind

My mother would have had a seizure, tbh.

The live broadcast featured performances by Lady Gaga, Elton John, Celine Dion, John Legend, and The Rolling Stones, to name a few, as well as Charlie Puth.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The 28-year-old singer sang a beautiful performance of his hit, "See You Again,quot;.

And while many fans praised the faint acting …

CHARLIE PUTH sounds amazing and seeing you again is the most beautiful song ever. #TogetherAtHome

… others were a little distracted by what was happening behind him, that is, his unmade bed.

I mean, not only is it not done, but there are also a lot of clothes on top. Look, I'm not one to judge. I hate making my bed and rarely do. But I'm also not acting in front of millions of people!

It should come as no surprise that after his performance Charlie and his unmade bed started to become popular on Twitter.

TBH, this is a complete frame of mind.

After being subtly dragged, Charlie recognized his little flub, but people sincerely supported how relatable everything was.

Famous! They are like us!

