Celebrity Tournament & # 39; Madden NFL 2020 & # 39;: support and ticket list for games on ESPN2

Instead of real sports, ESPN continues its series of video game tournaments in the style of social estrangement, this time in "Madden NFL 2020,quot;. The 16-person group features various athletes, reporters, and musicians, all of whom will compete for the supremacy of "Madden."

That begs the question: Who's really in the tournament?

NBA 2K: Devin Booker beats Deandre Ayton for the title

The tournament features multiple NFL players (including DeAndre Hopkins, Melvin Gordon and Hollywood); musicians (Lil Yachty and Snoop Dogg), reporters (Katie Nolan and Pat McAafee) and even some martial artists (Chris Weidman and Daniel Cormier).

With that, here are the participants in the 2020 Celebrity Tournament "Madden NFL 2020,quot;, and the teams they are using:

Who plays in the & # 39; Madden NFL 2020 & # 39; celebrity tournament?

(Participants listed in alphabetical order)

Cam Jordan (Santos)

Chris Weidman

Daniel Cormier (Santos)

DeAndre Hopkins

Devonta Freeman

Stephon Diggs

Drew Lock (Packers)

Hollywood Brown (Crows)

Katie Nolan (Patriots)

Lil yachty

Melvin Gordon (Chargers)

Omar Raja

Pat McAfee (Ravens)

Snoop dogg

Travis Kelce

YG (bosses)

Celebrity tournament support & # 39; Madden NFL 2020 & # 39;

First round matches

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Lil yachty

Chris Weidman vs. Devonta Freeman

Cam Jordan vs. Melvin gordon

Hollywood Brown vs. YG

Stephon Diggs vs. Omar Raja

Katie Nolan against Pat McAfee

against Pat McAfee Daniel Cormier against Drew Lock

against Drew Lock Snoop dogg vs. Travis Kelce

Quarter finals

Melvin Gordon vs. Hollywood Brown / YG

Diggs / Omar Raja family vs. Katie Nolan

Snoop Dogg vs. Daniel Cormier

TBD vs. TBD

Semifinals

Championship