Celebrity Tournament & # 39; Madden NFL 2020 & # 39;: support and ticket list for games on ESPN2

Instead of real sports, ESPN continues its series of video game tournaments in the style of social estrangement, this time in "Madden NFL 2020,quot;. The 16-person group features various athletes, reporters, and musicians, all of whom will compete for the supremacy of "Madden."
That begs the question: Who's really in the tournament?
The tournament features multiple NFL players (including DeAndre Hopkins, Melvin Gordon and Hollywood); musicians (Lil Yachty and Snoop Dogg), reporters (Katie Nolan and Pat McAafee) and even some martial artists (Chris Weidman and Daniel Cormier).
With that, here are the participants in the 2020 Celebrity Tournament "Madden NFL 2020,quot;, and the teams they are using:
Who plays in the & # 39; Madden NFL 2020 & # 39; celebrity tournament?
(Participants listed in alphabetical order)
- Cam Jordan (Santos)
- Chris Weidman
- Daniel Cormier (Santos)
- DeAndre Hopkins
- Devonta Freeman
- Stephon Diggs
- Drew Lock (Packers)
- Hollywood Brown (Crows)
- Katie Nolan (Patriots)
- Lil yachty
- Melvin Gordon (Chargers)
- Omar Raja
- Pat McAfee (Ravens)
- Snoop dogg
- Travis Kelce
- YG (bosses)
Celebrity tournament support & # 39; Madden NFL 2020 & # 39;
First round matches
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. Lil yachty
- Chris Weidman vs. Devonta Freeman
- Cam Jordan vs. Melvin gordon
- Hollywood Brown vs. YG
- Stephon Diggs vs. Omar Raja
- Katie Nolan against Pat McAfee
- Daniel Cormier against Drew Lock
- Snoop dogg vs. Travis Kelce
Quarter finals
- Melvin Gordon vs. Hollywood Brown / YG
- Diggs / Omar Raja family vs. Katie Nolan
- Snoop Dogg vs. Daniel Cormier
- TBD vs. TBD
Semifinals
Championship
