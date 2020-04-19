Bob Odenkirk reveals his son's COVID-19 diagnosis

During a new interview with James Corden on his show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Better call Saul Alum, Bob Odenkirk, revealed that his son was diagnosed with the coronavirus. the Breaking Bad Star shared what it was like to realize that her son had contracted the controversial disease.

the Breaking Bad The actor told the nightly host that COVID-19 was worse than the flu, and his son's experience with it was "pretty bad." Odenkirk explained that his son suffered the most from a sore throat.

Furthermore, the fatigue was almost as severe and the disease as a whole lasted much longer than the typical influenza virus. According to Mr. Odenkirk, it seemed that he continued to get worse, rather than better, and "beyond that," they realized they were lucky.

The United States is currently closing, and much of the nation follows guidelines set by the federal and state governments. Odenkirk praised the public's willingness to practice social distancing and also help each other.

Odenkirk, who described himself as a "cynic," said the way the public has done what is right for the common good was "truly impressive."

Bob is currently promoting the series, Better call Saul, a spin-off of the notorious Breaking Bad. The season 5 premiere begins on April 20, Monday. Better call Saul It is a must see for fans of Breaking Bad series, and many have praised it for being of similar quality.

On the subject of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are currently 700,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States and just over 38,000 deaths. However, reports have suggested that many people may be asymptomatic.

As noted above, Bob was a cast member on the original AMC series, Breaking Bad, and news reports have revealed that there may be a new movie coming out. Rachelle Lewis reported on August 24 that Aaron Paul, who played Jesse, confirmed the next Breaking Bad movie.

Reportedly, The Path: a Breaking Bad movie, revolves around Jesse Pinkman's escape from the Aryan Brotherhood.



